The Best Volumizing Mascaras Out Right Now

Courtesy (4); Getty
Erin Lukas
Jan 12, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Clump-free formula, full lashes, can’t lose, is our mantra when it comes to choosing mascara. Without a doubt, our mascara is the hardest worker in our beauty routines. From concealing a late night, to making eyes appear bigger, few makeup products have the magic like a volumizing mascara to make us instantly look awake and pulled-together.

Thanks to a clique of new and tried-and-true tubes, faking thicker, fuller lashes has never been easier. CoverGirl’s So Lashy! Blast Pro’s wand has a unique three-in-one brush that shapes and molds to you, no matter your lash type, while rms Beauty’s formula is packed with gentle, natural emollient ingredients like sunflower oil and shea butter that enhance lash size. Even better: Many of these mascaras can be found at your favorite drugstore, so you won’t have to choose between happy hour wine, or replacing the dried-up tube you’ve been salvaging. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite volumizing mascaras that coat lashes better than the rest.

1 of 8 Courtesy

E.L.F. Volumizing Plumping Mascara 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Volumizing Mascara 

RMS Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Rimmel London Volume Colourist Mascara 

Rimmel London $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

CoverGirl So Lashy Blast Pro Waterproof Mascara 

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Mascara 

Yves Saint Laurent $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Big Shot Mascara 

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Feline Mascara 

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara 

Wander Beauty $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!