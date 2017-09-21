This Full Coverage Concealer Is Like an Eraser for Dark Circles

I’ve come to terms with the fact that I have chronic dark circles. Most concealers do a decent job at hiding about 80 percent of the shadow, but around my period, none of my go-to dewy tubes are a match for the raccoon-eyes PMS brings with full commanding force. Don't mess with Aunt Flow! Along with cramps, headaches, and roller-coaster moods, it’s truly the icing on top of the cake that is a woman’s menstrual cycle.

When I hit that time of the month, the only thing that works is a heavy duty full-coverage concealer. I need the extra pigment to camouflage the dark marks under my eyes, and to cover the zits that have inevitably popped up on my chin. Yay, hormones!

I was initially drawn to Bobbi Brown’s Instant Full Cover Concealer ($30; nordstrom.com) because it’s a liquid formula packaged in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, just like my beloved Nars Creamy Concealer, and it was touted as being long-wearing and moisturizing. The formula is thick, no doubt, so at first you’ll start to worry that it’s going to cake up on your face. Seriously, though, have no fear—it blends out beautifully for a radiant and glowy finish.

I apply it under my eyes in an upside-down triangle shape, and then blend with a damp Beautyblender ($17; nordstrom.com), gently dabbing the formula into my skin. It masks my circles and brightens up my face. You might even believe I got a solid eight hours of sleep the night before and didn't down two cups of coffee in the morning in order to function, as you can see from the image above.

In addition to under my eyes, I use it as a spot treatment where I need to even out my skin tone, and sometimes I forgo foundation completely because the coverage is so impressive.

Bobbi, you did good. You did good.