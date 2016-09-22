This Is the Best Transitional Concealer from Summer to Fall 

Since fall brings unpredictable weather where it’s crisp one day and sweltering the next, your makeup bag needs a concealer it can count on to work in any temperature. Becca’s Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer is not too thick, not too sheer, but is just right offering buildable coverage.

So, just how does it do it? It’s all in the water base. Its blend includes 32% water alongside vitamin-E and mica pearls. A single swipe of its doe-foot applicator masks blemishes, dark circles, and spots. And since the formula is on the thin side, each drip effortlessly melts into your skin—minimal blending required.

Thanks to its water count and nourishing ingredients, the concealer will alse provide skin with a moisturizing boost, which will no doubt come in handy as the weather gets cooler and skin inevitably gets drier. The best part: The product does all of the above but still lets some of your actual skin show through—with a radiant, dewy finish no less. Grab a tube for yourself for $30 at sephora.com.