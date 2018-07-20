This Is the One Red Lipstick That Never Gets on My Teeth 

Committing to a creamy, matte lipstick is laborious on any given day. But in the summer? The heaviness of some of my favorite formulas is next-level unbearable. Lets get real: Red lipstick has no chance of withstanding a humid, sweaty, 90-degree day.

Luckily, lip gloss is currently making a comeback. Shiny lip products are not just appealing because of their nostalgia factor, they're also perfect for the heat. Unlike the ones everyone wore in the '90s, today's glosses aren't sticky or tacky. They have innovative, revamped formulas that hydrate and condition lips, plus they're much more pigmented than the tinted glosses I wore as a teenager.

One such product is Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick ($28; Sephora.com). It appears to be an average lip gloss upon first glance, but it's actually solid and lipstick-like. The gloss is applied straight from the bullet, which has a click-y swivel so that no product gets wasted—or melts when I'm walking through the sweatbox that is New York City.

The stick has the super-shiny, shimmery finish I expect from a gloss with a little extra color payoff. All of the eight available shades are much more pigmented than I expected. While I like them all, I've been wearing "Black Cherry Baby," a cherry red with bronze undertones, all summer. It doesn't melt or get everywhere—including my teeth.

This gloss is so comfortable, it's like wearing an uber-moisturizing lip balm. It stays on all day, and my lips are just as soft and moisturized as they are when I've just swiped it on.

I never thought I'd pick a lip gloss over a lipstick after swearing off of it when I graduated high school. But, 12 years later, here I am.