Subtle Highlighters That Will Keep Your Complexion Glowing all Winter 

Blame your dull winter complexion on the fact that the sun sets by 5 p.m. There's nothing you can do about not getting out of work before it's dark out, but you can add a highlighter into your regular makeup look to give your complexion the illusion of that lit-from-within glow you held onto all summer.

While there's no shortage of highlighters on the market, many formulas rely on the sparkle or mermaid factor with an finish that's too sparkly instead of dewy. Luckily, for as many products that promise to transform your complexion into a unicorn or give you an Edward Cullen-esque look, there's a handful that will add a subtle glow to the high planes of your face such as your temples, cheekbones, bridge of your nose, and cupid's bow.

Whether you're a fan of powder highlighters, or prefer cream, there's options in every formulation along with shade to flatter every skin tone.

Keep scrolling for six highlighters that will add a natural, subtle glow to your complexion this winter.

Ilia Illuminator in Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Nars Orgasm Illuminator in Super Orgasm 

Becca Light Chaser Highlighter in Pearl Flashes Gold 

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Stick in Starstruck 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter 

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars 

