The Best Stick Foundations for Medium to Dark Skin Tones

Stick foundations are having a moment this season. Crayon-like applicators are bumping tubes and compacts to the side on shelves in the drugstore and at beauty counters across the country. (And any opportunity we have to tap into our inner child in fourth period art class when doing our makeup—we take it!) Fortunately, the latest complexion perfectors have not only gone a step above traditional foundations with handy new packaging, they also offer a range of shades that include darker formulas for a wider range of skin tones. Scroll through to find the brands that just made foundation shopping for women with medium to dark complexions a whole lot easier.