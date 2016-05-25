The Best Stick Foundations for Medium to Dark Skin Tones

Lyndsay Green
May 25, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Stick foundations are having a moment this season. Crayon-like applicators are bumping tubes and compacts to the side on shelves in the drugstore and at beauty counters across the country. (And any opportunity we have to tap into our inner child in fourth period art class when doing our makeup—we take it!) Fortunately, the latest complexion perfectors have not only gone a step above traditional foundations with handy new packaging, they also offer a range of shades that include darker formulas for a wider range of skin tones. Scroll through to find the brands that just made foundation shopping for women with medium to dark complexions a whole lot easier.

Dermablend Quick-Fix Body

This foundation stick was formulated for use on your body. Got unsightly scars, hyperpigmentation, or even a tattoo that you'd rather conceal for a special occasion? The pigment-rich formula has you covered—literally!

Clinique Chubby in the Nude Foundation Stick

To round out Clinque's Chubby collection of lipsticks, highlighters, cheek balms, and more, the brand has introduced a creamy, sheer Chubby Foundation Stick! The formula glides right onto your skin for the smoothest finish and comes in 10 stunning shades.

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

With over 30 shades ranging from Alabaster to Cool Espresso, you can almost guarantee that you'll find a foundation to blend seamlessly with your complexion.

E.L.F. Moisturizing Foundation Stick

For those of you with dry, aging skin, consider this affordable creamy foundation. It blends nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe with skin-firming antioxidants and offers buildable coverage.

Inglot Stick Foundation

Known for its rich pigments and HD formulas, Inglot offers a wide range of foundation shades for dark skin tones. If you're looking for full coverage and a matte finish, this is all you!

Sonia Kashuk Undectable Foundation Stick 

Although this formula offers sheer coverage, it works overtime to absorb oil and blur imperfections. If your skin tone is medium, try the foundation stick in Caramel or Chestnut as a primer, concealer, or as a lightweight allover foundation.

Fashion Fair Fast Finish Foundation Stick

From a brand built with women with darker skin tones in mind, this foundation stick was created for brown complexions. The cream-to-powder formula is oil-free, smudge-proof, and enriched with vitamins C and E.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Unlike other one-trick-pony foundations out there, this lightweight formula has built-in SPF 21 for protection against harsh UV rays, absorbs oil (those with shiny, acne-prone skin, rejoice!), andis built to last up to 24 hours. Plus, each shade has been formulated according to specific undertones as well as overall complexion.

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick

If a natural, dewy complexion is what you're after, this moisture-rich stick is a go-to. And whether you've got medium or dark skin, there's a shade for you. Sure, it's on the pricier end, but the golden glow that you'll walk away with is so worth the splurge.

Tarte Colored Clay CC Primer

Though technically not foundation, this primer stick is available in five beautiful shades and features built-in color correcting clay to conceal redness, hyperpigmentation, or dullness in every glide across your skin.

