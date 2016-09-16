The Best Smoky Eye Shadow Palettes for Under $10

Are there $75 smoky-eye kits worth the splurge? Yes. Do we always want to drop half a paycheck on beauty products to get a red-carpet look? Um, no. Which is why we took a field trip to the drugstore then mixed, blended, swatched and smoked our way to this list of the best sultry shadow kits on the market - for under $10. From classic sooty shades to daytime-friendly bronzes and rose golds, these are the shadows you’ll be wearing 24/7.