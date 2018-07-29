The Best Shiny Lipstick Looks in Hollywood

Thanks to Kylie Jenner and her Lip Kits, all-matte-everything had a marathon of a moment in beauty, but it's not the only makeup finish worth the space on your lips. Attempt to calm your inner 7th grade self down because light-reflecting and glossy lips are back and (honestly) better than ever. 

Not at all sticky like the stuff you used to apply 25+ times a day in your youth, your favorite beauty brands have created shiny-finish formulas that catch hold of light better than that KiraKira+ app. The proof is all over Hollywood, too, showing up on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

So ditch your matte red for just one day (or hell, a few) and keep scrolling for 10 looks worth copying now. 

Kim Kardashian

Kim K.W. always goes for that subtle, always-neutral shine. To copy this look—one of her many signatures—road-test KKW Beauty's Creme Lipstick ($18; kkwbeauty.com).

Amanda Seyfried 

Amanda Seyfried went for a punch of color with a shimmery rose gold shadow haloed around her eyes. To get a similar high-shine lip look, try Clé de Peau Beauté's Radiant Liquid Rouge Lip Lacquer in Ruby Red ($48; nordstrom.com). It creates a vinyl-like look that lasts through at least two cups of coffee. 

Gigi Hadid

Pair a purple smoky eye with a pinky-nude lipstick like Gigi Hadid. Copy the supermodel by applying Maybelline's Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick in Undressed Pink ($6; target.com) all over your lips. It gives your lips a gleaming sheen, while leaving them comfortable and hydrated. 

Reese Witherspoon

Pink lip gloss and lots of lashes—Reese Witherspoon aced this classic summer beauty look. For a similar look, try Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Luminous Lip Gloss in Precious Petal ($19; dermstore.com).

Emma Stone

A coral-pink shiny lipstick can be paired with so many different smoky eyes. But which one to actually buy? Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in Rah Rah! ($28; sephora.com) is your best bet. 

Kerry Washington

Can't stop staring at Kerry Washington's candy apple-red lipstick. It's amazing, agreed. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Poppy ($9; target.com) is what you need to make this moment happen for yourself. 

Angelina Jolie

A simple clear lip gloss will get you Angelina Jolie's glassy lip look. Treat yourself to a beauty splurge with La Petite Robe Noire Lip Colour'Ink in Lip&Shine ($32; neimanmarcus.com).

Rihanna

Dying to try Rihanna's holographic lipstick look? She made you a product so you can. Swipe on Fenty Beauty's Summer Daze/Summer Nights Lip Luminizer ($32 for three; fentybeauty.com) over a purple lipstick like the singer's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in One Of The Boyz ($18; sephora.com).

Jenna Dewan

It's still a classic red lip, but you'll be shocked at how different it looks in a glossy finish. To get a Jenna Dewan-like look, try NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Red District ($26; sephora.com).

Lupita Nyong'o

Pure gold. That's what this Lupita Nyong'o moment is—and the product you need to recreate her beauty look is, too. Well, figuratively. Add Lancome Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer in Brushed Gold to your bag ($22; sephora.com).

