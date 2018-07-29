The Best Shiny Lipstick Looks in Hollywood

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanks to Kylie Jenner and her Lip Kits, all-matte-everything had a marathon of a moment in beauty, but it's not the only makeup finish worth the space on your lips. Attempt to calm your inner 7th grade self down because light-reflecting and glossy lips are back and (honestly) better than ever.

Not at all sticky like the stuff you used to apply 25+ times a day in your youth, your favorite beauty brands have created shiny-finish formulas that catch hold of light better than that KiraKira+ app. The proof is all over Hollywood, too, showing up on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

So ditch your matte red for just one day (or hell, a few) and keep scrolling for 10 looks worth copying now.

