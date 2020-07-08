The 8 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Your Makeup from Melting Off
Set it and forget it.
We've all been there: You put extra time and care into flawlessly blending and buffing your foundation, meticulously lining your lash line with kohl eyeliner, and painting on your favorite lipstick. Then, maybe the heat or nerves has caused beads of sweat to drip down your forehead and above your upper lip. Before you know it, your makeup is smudged and runny, and there's no opportunity for you to do some quick damage control.
Luckily, there's an extremely easy way to avoid messing up your makeup. Enter makeup setting sprays. These ultra-fine mists lock your look in place without feeling like you have an extra layer of product on your face.
That being said, there's a ton of makeup setting sprays out there, and each come with their own set of benefits to suit various skin types and makeup styles.
Here, we've rounded up the eight best makeup setting sprays you can always rely on to keep your makeup fresh.
- Best Overall: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray
- Best SPF: Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30
- Best for Dewy Skin: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
- Best Matte Finish: NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray
- Best for Long-Wear: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender
- Best Primer: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray
- Best Waterproof: Hourglass Veil Setting Spray
- Best for Touchups: Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
Best Overall: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray
The MVP of setting sprays, this Urban Decay product remains a cult-favorite because it's safe for all skin types. Although, oily skin will love that it's infused with kaolin clay for excess oil and shine control. The microfine mist is lightweight and holds makeup in place for up to 16 hours.
To buy: $33; sephora.com.
Best SPF: Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Yes, no one wants their makeup to melt off their face, but protecting your skin against sun damage is more important than a flawless face of foundation. Luckily, Milani has combined makeup setting spray and SPF 30 into a single product. This micro mist locks makeup in place for up to 16 hours, hydrates, and shields skin from UVA/UVB rays.
To buy: $14; milanicosmetics.com.
Best for Dewy Skin: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Mist
This mist is a must-have for anyone (OK all of us) who are after that elusive lit-from-within glow. Made with humectants and botanicals oils, use the hydrating formula as a primer before applying makeup or refresh your skin throughout the day to keep your makeup from getting dry and cakey.
To buy: $48; sephora.com.
Best Matte: NYX
If you have oily skin, you're familiar with melty, runny makeup. This best-selling NYX spray sets makeup while mattifying skin, combating shine, and minimizing the appearance of pores. No wonder it's the number one setting spray in America, according to Neilson data.
To buy: $9; ulta.com.
Best for Long-Wear: L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Make-Up Extender
There are a ton of setting sprays at the drugstore, but not all are created equal. L'Oréal's spray is a standout because the lightweight mist keeps makeup looking freshly applied for hours on end. Bonus: The formula is non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested, so rest assured it won't clog pores and lead to breakouts or cause irritation.
To buy: $17; target.com.
Best Primer: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray
This two-in-one product primes skin for smooth, even makeup application and keeps it fresh all day long. Packed with green tea, chamomile, and cucumber, the spray also soothes and calms redness, making it a great option for sensitive skin, too.
To buy: $28; nordstrom.com.
Best Waterproof: Hourglass Veil Setting Spray
It might seem counterintuitive, but spritzing this setting spray on your face after you've finished applying your makeup will make your look waterproof for up to 24 hours. The water-resistant formula also gives skin a smooth finish and blurs imperfections.
To buy: $48; sephora.com.
Best for Touchups: Fenty Beauty What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
OK, this might technically be a face mist, but it was created with the sole purpose of reviving and refreshing makeup throughout the day. Better yet, you can spritz it on your face before reaching for your makeup to create a hydrated, dewy base for your foundation and concealer.
To buy: $30; sephora.com.