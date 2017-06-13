These 4 Products Always Sell Out on Net-A-Porter

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 13, 2017

A special PSA for the girl who still hasn’t found the perfect pair of tassel earrings or the right shade or rorange lipstick! There’s a big sale going on over at Net-A-Porter, which means you have a valid excuse for not only buying what’s been in your shopping cart for a few weeks, but also browsing through the beauty section for a few, um, hours.

And why not also use this as an opportunity to finally buy the products that everyone on the Internet is freaking out about? Keep scrolling to get the low-down on four products that consistently sell out on Net-A-Porter and maybe, if they’re still stocked, score them for yourself.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Full Fat Lashes 5 Star Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury proved her genius yet again with this voluminizing mascara that makes your eyelashes look fuller and gives them a much-needed lift sans an eyelash curler

CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

Whether you’re looking for a deep cleanse from product build-up or you want to treat the skin on your scalp to exfoliation, Christophe Robin’s famed sea salt scrub is your answer. It’s grainy texture will slough away the dirt and grime and extra oils, but it isn’t harsh on your sensitive skin, either.

KEVYN AUCOIN The Celestial Bronzing Veil

Available in two different shades, this mini bronzing powder compact lays seamlessly on your skin and even has a subtle shimmer.

Hourglass Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil

One of the most luxe lip care tubes around, the Hourglass Lip Treatment oil flies off the Internet shelves. It’s made with 14 essential oils and is vitamin rich to hydrate your lips, give them a plumper look, as well as reduce the appearance of any wrinkles. The fanciest thing about it? The 24-karat gold-plated tip that dispenses and applies the soothing oil.

