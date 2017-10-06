7 New Cat Eye Looks You Haven’t Tried Yet

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty (2); Peter White/FilmMagic
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 06, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

The cat eye is immune to boredom—there’s about a million different ways to draw it on. Whether you’re ready to spice up the classic flick or want to test out your liquid eyeliner skills, the Spring/Summer 2018 beauty reports from fashion month will come in handy. From Oscar de la Renta to Fendi, the iconic look showed up time and time again on the runways, proving that it’s way more versatile than Kim Kardashian West claims her contour kits might be. 

We saw smeared versions, blue flicks, floating lines, and versions we didn't even know were possible. Better start practicing—if this tells us anything, it's that everyone is going to be wearing wings come spring. Keep scrolling for seven of our very favorites that showed up on the catwalk. 

1 of 7 Peter White/Getty

Lanvin

Start your cat-eye wing in the center of your eyelid and work your way out into a dramatic flick like MAC global senior makeup artist Vimi Joshi did at the Lanvin show, enlisting the help of the brand's new Rollerwheel Liquid Liner ($21; macys.com).

2 of 7 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Tom Ford

Your cat-eye wings don't have to be thin and precise. Go graphic like makeup artist Pat McGrath did at the Tom Ford show and make them thicker and slightly smudgy. 

3 of 7 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Oscar de la Renta

At Oscar de la Renta, black eyeliner was used to line the tops of supermodels' lash lines, while the wing, as seen on Bella Hadid, was doubled up with multiple shades of pastel liner.

4 of 7 Peter White/FilmMagic

Marc Jacobs

Several different versions of a cat eye showed up on the Spring/Summer 2018 Marc Jacobs runway. While many products were used to get the tight-lined look, one of the items makeup artist Diane Kendal turned to was the new Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($30; sephora.com), a pro-approved pen with serious staying-power.

5 of 7 JP Yim/Getty

Ulla Johnson

Just used up the last of your little black liner? Break out the white pencil instead—it doesn't get enough attention anyway. Create a reverse cat eye like the models wore at Ulla Johnson with a product like Sephora Collection's Eye Pencil to Go in White ($6; sephora.com).

6 of 7 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Fendi

Curve and hyperextend the wings of a graphic cat eye to copy the look supermodel Kaia Gerber wore on the Fendi runway.

7 of 7 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Tommy Hilfiger 

We're calling it the perfect mix between a cat eye and a smoky eye. Supermodels' eyelids were coated with midnight black shadow, which was extended out into a slightly smudged and edgy wing shape.

