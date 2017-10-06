7 New Cat Eye Looks You Haven’t Tried Yet

The cat eye is immune to boredom—there’s about a million different ways to draw it on. Whether you’re ready to spice up the classic flick or want to test out your liquid eyeliner skills, the Spring/Summer 2018 beauty reports from fashion month will come in handy. From Oscar de la Renta to Fendi, the iconic look showed up time and time again on the runways, proving that it’s way more versatile than Kim Kardashian West claims her contour kits might be.

We saw smeared versions, blue flicks, floating lines, and versions we didn't even know were possible. Better start practicing—if this tells us anything, it's that everyone is going to be wearing wings come spring. Keep scrolling for seven of our very favorites that showed up on the catwalk.

VIDEO: This Model Squad Made a Major Hair Change