This Red Lipstick Was Designed to Flatter Every Skin Tone 

Classic and timeless are two adjectives that are pegged to red lipstick all the time. And thanks to Dior’s latest installment to the crimson lipstick category, you can call it universally-flattering. Paying tribute to Christian Dior’s iconic red lipstick #9 and #99 created in 1953, the designer beauty brand’s new tube is appropriately called Rouge Dior #999 ($35; sephora.com), and it was meant to flatter every single skin tone.

It was dreamed up by the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, who has launched the shade in not only matte and satin, but also metallic and as a liquid lipstick, too.

"What makes Rouge Dior #999 such a universally flattering shade on all skin tones is its balance of cool undertones,” explains Dior Makeup Artist Daniel Martin, who regularly works with celebrities Elizabeth Moss and Jessica Biel.

Want to see it in action? Keep scrolling to check out how it looks on three different InStyle editors and how we felt about the formula, the color, and more.

