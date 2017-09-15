This Red Lipstick Was Designed to Flatter Every Skin Tone 

Lauren Spinelli
Victoria Moorhouse


Classic and timeless are two adjectives that are pegged to red lipstick all the time. And thanks to Dior’s latest installment to the crimson lipstick category, you can call it universally-flattering. Paying tribute to Christian Dior’s iconic red lipstick #9 and #99 created in 1953, the designer beauty brand’s new tube is appropriately called Rouge Dior #999 ($35; sephora.com), and it was meant to flatter every single skin tone.

It was dreamed up by the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, who has launched the shade in not only matte and satin, but also metallic and as a liquid lipstick, too.

"What makes Rouge Dior #999 such a universally flattering shade on all skin tones is its balance of cool undertones,” explains Dior Makeup Artist Daniel Martin, who regularly works with celebrities Elizabeth Moss and Jessica Biel.

Want to see it in action? Keep scrolling to check out how it looks on three different InStyle editors and how we felt about the formula, the color, and more.

Anne

Anne

"I love that a bold red lip can be casual or formal, and is really all you need to brighten yourself up inside and out. To be totally honest, this color skews the slightest bit orange than what I usually go for, but I’m into it. Plus I got so many compliments in the ladies’ room, so it obviously works!" — Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Editor

Alexis

Alexis

"I am very particular when it comes to wearing red lipstick. Honestly, I’ve kept the same little tube in rotation for years since so many shades cater to fairer complexions. That’s why I was really skeptical about trying a one-shade-fits-all option. But after a few swipes, I actually liked the way this color complements my deep skin tone. It has just enough pigment, so that the color really pops, but it’s definitely not too jarring." — Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Victoria

Victoria

"Red is one of my go-to lipstick colors, so I'm usually game to try anything. Most recently, I've been turning towards rorange shades, so I was ready to test out a true red again. That's exactly what this is. It's one of those colors that acts as your entire look—you don't need to really wear anything else. My only complaint is that I should have picked a matte tube because my coffee drinking habit can't handle a satin finish." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

