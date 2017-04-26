New Metallic Lipsticks That Will Fuel Your '90s Nostalgia

Further proof that spring 2017 could be mistaken for 1997: Along with chokers and slip dresses metallic lipstick is back in full force. Thanks to a new set of shimmery glosses and bullets that come in a rainbow's worth of colors, it's never been easier to embrace one of your favorite '90s beauty trends and a bit of shine to your makeup looks this season.

From metallic liquid lipsticks to holographic lip glosses, there's no better reason to swap your favorite matte shades for a glistening one. Here, we've rounded up our favorite new, statement-making metallic lipsticks to swipe on this spring.

