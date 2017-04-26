New Metallic Lipsticks That Will Fuel Your '90s Nostalgia

Apr 25, 2017

Further proof that spring 2017 could be mistaken for 1997: Along with chokers and slip dresses metallic lipstick is back in full force. Thanks to a new set of shimmery glosses and bullets that come in a rainbow's worth of colors, it's never been easier to embrace one of your favorite '90s beauty trends and a bit of shine to your makeup looks this season.

From metallic liquid lipsticks to holographic lip glosses, there's no better reason to swap your favorite matte shades for a glistening one. Here, we've rounded up our favorite new, statement-making metallic lipsticks to swipe on this spring.

1 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Cosmic Metals Lip Cream in Crystallized Metal

Wondering how to take your rosé obsession to the next level? Match your lipstick to your glass of wine by applying NYX’s sparkly liquid lipstick.

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Lip Color: Molten Metals in Gold

Kevyn Aucoin’s gilded liquid lipstick gives a whole new meaning to going for the gold. Wear it alone for optimum shimmer or layer it over a matte lip for extra dimension.

Kevyn Aucoin $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Stellar Infinite Lipstick in Dark Matter 02

If Dorothy’s ruby red slippers were a lipstick, it would be STELLAR’s classic red that’s spiked with microscopic flecks of glitter. A single swipe gives you a full pigmented look that won’t stain lips.

Stellar $22 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Ulta Metallic Lipstick in Circa 1990

Chances are you probably had this shade in your Caboodle. Relive your favorite ‘90s beauty trend by swiping on ULTA’s antioxidant-rich, glittery bullet.

Ulta $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Lancôme Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer in Meteoric Violet

Infused with vitamin E and grapeseed oil, this metallic gloss keeps lips smooth long after you wipe it off. Channel your inner-cyborg with this otherworldly purple hue.

Lancome $22 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick in Brains ‘n’ Bronze

This tube glides on like a gloss, but packs all the pigment of your favorite lipstick. The glimmering bronze shade is the perfect wash of color for sun-kissed complexions.

Smashbox $24 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

MAC Metallic Lipstick In Lust 

Frosted lips are back. Embrace your nostaglia for all things '90s by swapping your go-to nude for MAC’s peachy iridescent version.

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Crème Lip Gloss in Peacock

Don’t judge this holographic crème by its shade in the tube because the color of Bite’s gloss changes once it’s swiped onto lips. When the light hits it, the gloss either turns black, purple, brown, or burgundy.  

Bite $22 SHOP NOW

