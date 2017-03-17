Shine Brighter Than a Diamond with These New Liquid Metallic Lipsticks

If you haven’t jumped on the metallic liquid lipstick trend yet, what are you waiting for? Thanks to a new set of tubes that come in a whole rainbow’s worth of shades, there’s never been a better reason (nor has it been easier) to swap your matte lip for a shiny one.

While glitter lips are NSFW work due to the unavoidable fallout of sparkles getting everywhere throughout the day, a heavy metal liquid lippie is a more wearable way to partake in the trend. These formulas all offer next level shine without the stickiness of the gloss, and are just as easy to swipe on. From edgy indigo to classic red, these new tubes on the block have every shade covered. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite new metallic liquid lipsticks.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: These Makeup Removers will Literally Melt the Makeup Off Your Skin