Shine Brighter Than a Diamond with These New Liquid Metallic Lipsticks

Time Inc Digital Studio (3); Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
Mar 17, 2017

If you haven’t jumped on the metallic liquid lipstick trend yet, what are you waiting for? Thanks to a new set of tubes that come in a whole rainbow’s worth of shades, there’s never been a better reason (nor has it been easier) to swap your matte lip for a shiny one.

While glitter lips are NSFW work due to the unavoidable fallout of sparkles getting everywhere throughout the day, a heavy metal liquid lippie is a more wearable way to partake in the trend. These formulas all offer next level shine without the stickiness of the gloss, and are just as easy to swipe on. From edgy indigo to classic red, these new tubes on the block have every shade covered. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite new metallic liquid lipsticks.

VIDEO: These Makeup Removers will Literally Melt the Makeup Off Your Skin

Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick In Chrimson Chrome 

Smashbox $24 SHOP NOW
MAC Lipglass in Gal Friday 

MAC $18/ available March 23 SHOP NOW
NYX Cosmic Metals Lip Cream In Galactic 

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
BH Cosmetics Metallic Liquid Lipstick 

Lancôme Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer In Orange Ore 

Lancome $22 SHOP NOW
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick In Time 

Urban Decay $18 SHOP NOW
Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil Lipstick Duo In Sophie 

Touch In Sol $25 SHOP NOW

