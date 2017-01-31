New Liquid Lipsticks that will Up Your Makeup Game

Erin Lukas
Jan 31, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Unless you’ve been living on a remote island with no Wi-Fi access for the last year, you’ve probably noticed that liquid lipsticks are everywhere on your Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook feeds. From major brands' shade offerings, to that high school classmate who’s now a Younique rep, it’s never been easier to find the liquid version of your favorite bullet.

However, not all tubes are created equal. Some liquid lipsticks can be dehydrating and lack staying power—and faded, parched lips are never a cute look. Luckily, formulas have improved with the addition of nourishing vitamins and antioxidants that help minimize dryness.

We’ve rounded up our favorite new liquid lipsticks in the game right now glide on faster than your latest dating app match slides into your DMs.

Laura Geller Beauty Fifty Kisses Lip Locking Liquid Color in Beige Bite 

A shade that gives a whole new meaning to "Show me your nudes." 

Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet in Brillian Violet No. 45

Consider this pretty berry your new daily go-to lipstick. 

Wet N Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick In Coral Corruption

Regardless of the season, a coral lip is always a good idea. 

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paint In Navy Spy 

If you’ve yet to embrace unconventional lipstick shades, now’s your chance. In just one swipe, L'Oréal’s user-friendly formula and doe-foot applicator packs just as much pigment as your favorite matte bullet.

Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil Lipstick Duo In Penny 

A glitter lip isn't exactly subtle but if you want to tackle the trend without getting too crazy, opt for a peachy hue. This dual-ended lipstick has a metallic base on one end, while the other is a buildable glitter topcoat. 

Tarte Tartiest Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Acid Wash 

Half the battle of adjusting to liquid lipstick is waiting for the color to dry before you, well, start moving your lips again. Thanks to this vampy shade's quick-dry formula, you can swipe it on and move right on to drinking your coffee. 

Lancôme Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer In Rouge Magma

Red glitter lips may be a NSFW trend (sparkles get everywhere). But, it's a a foolproof way to stand out on a Saturday night. 

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Hot Cocoa

This neutral cinnamon hue may glide on your lips like butter, but it won't slip and slide as the day moves along. 

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick In Studded 

Go for the liquid lipstick gold with Urban Decay's shimmery copper-brown. 

