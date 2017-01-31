New Liquid Lipsticks that will Up Your Makeup Game

Unless you’ve been living on a remote island with no Wi-Fi access for the last year, you’ve probably noticed that liquid lipsticks are everywhere on your Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook feeds. From major brands' shade offerings, to that high school classmate who’s now a Younique rep, it’s never been easier to find the liquid version of your favorite bullet.

However, not all tubes are created equal. Some liquid lipsticks can be dehydrating and lack staying power—and faded, parched lips are never a cute look. Luckily, formulas have improved with the addition of nourishing vitamins and antioxidants that help minimize dryness.

We’ve rounded up our favorite new liquid lipsticks in the game right now glide on faster than your latest dating app match slides into your DMs.

