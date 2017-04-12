These Lip Liners Are Nothing Like Your Pencils from the '90s

Cue the nostalgia: Just like lip gloss and glitter, another makeup bag essential from your middle and high school days is making major comeback. Call it the lip kit effect, whether you turn to a liner to help your pout appear fuller, or to guarantee your lipstick will last throughout your dinner date, this new guard of liners can in fact, do both—and more.

Buxom’s uber-pigmented matte pencils plump up lips, while Bite Beauty and Wet n Wild’s creamy liners glide on like jelly with a finish that’s nothing like your chalky pencils left over from the ‘90s. And lipstick-liner hybrids like Benefit Cosmetics’ bullet with a teardrop-shaped lipstick and pointy tip let you get an entire lip look in one swipe.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite new lip liners you’ll want to start using ASAP.

