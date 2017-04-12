These Lip Liners Are Nothing Like Your Pencils from the '90s

Courtesy (4)
Erin Lukas
Apr 12, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Cue the nostalgia: Just like lip gloss and glitter, another makeup bag essential from your middle and high school days is making major comeback. Call it the lip kit effect, whether you turn to a liner to help your pout appear fuller, or to guarantee your lipstick will last throughout your dinner date, this new guard of liners can in fact, do both—and more.

Buxom’s uber-pigmented matte pencils plump up lips, while Bite Beauty and Wet n Wild’s creamy liners glide on like jelly with a finish that’s nothing like your chalky pencils left over from the ‘90s. And lipstick-liner hybrids like Benefit Cosmetics’ bullet with a teardrop-shaped lipstick and pointy tip let you get an entire lip look in one swipe.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite new lip liners you’ll want to start using ASAP.

VIDEO: COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Double The Lip Lipstick & Liner In One

Benefit Cosmetics $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner

Kat Von D $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Stila Stay All Day Lip Liner

Stila $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil

Bite $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Buxom Plumping Lip Liner

Buxom Inc $17 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Wet N Wild Perfect Pout Gel Lip Liner

Wet 'n' Wild $3 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Tarte The Lip Architect Lipstick & Liner

Tarte $24 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Slide On Lip Pencil

NYX $8 SHOP NOW

