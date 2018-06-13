7 New Foundations Everyone Is Freaking Out Over

Time Inc. Photo Studio
Erin Lukas
Jun 13, 2018 @ 10:00 am

There's never been a better time to be in the market for a new foundation. If the one you're currently using is just "meh," one scroll through your Instagram feed will convince you to switch formulas. 

Many of your favorite drugstore and designer makeup brands have recently launched new foundations, and there are a handful that are actually worth the hype.

The tough thing about buying foundation, though, is that not all formulas are created equal. Coverage level, skin type, and the available shade range are all important things to consider when choosing a new one. Benefit Cosmetics' lightweight, imperfection-blurring Hello Happy Foundation and ColourPop's 42-shade No Filter Foundation are two new standouts that people can't stop sharing because of their innovative formulas. 

Keep scrolling for the seven foundations that everyone on the Internet can't stop talking about—and are actually worth your money. 

VIDEO: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin 

1 of 7 Courtesy

CoverGirl Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation 

Its most inclusive makeup launch yet, COVERGIRL's TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation comes in 40 shades that are evenly split between fair, medium, tan, and deep options. The formula is full-coverage and shine-free, but doesn't transfer or settle into fine lines as it wears. 

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youth 24H Foundation SPF 25 

If you've never been into foundation, this Marc Jacobs one will convert you. The next best thing to going makeup-free, it offers medium, buildable coverage that's lightweight. Better yet: SPF 25 is encapsulated into its formula so it isn't chalky on skin—even in photos taken with flash.  

Marc Jacobs Beauty $46 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

ColourPop No Filter Foundation 

Reasonably-priced makeup fans, the wait is over: ColourPop has finally come out with its first foundation. Following the success of its concealer, the $12 No Filter Foundation is a creamy, medium-to-full-coverage formula that blends seamlessly into skin thanks to soft-blurring pigments and oil-absorbing powders. Just like its fan-favorite concealers, ColourPop's foundation is available in a wide range of shades—42 of them to be exact. 

ColourPop $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 

Let's be real: Sometimes you want a bit of coverage on parts of your body other than your face. That's where Dior's new foundation comes in. A major launch for the brand, the 40-shade formula provides medium, buildable coverage and can be used on skin from head to toe thanks to its waterproof, sweat-proof, matte finish. 

Dior $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation 

Benefit's Hello Happy foundation may be as lightweight as a tinted moisturizer, but the sheer formula blurs imperfections and evens out skin texture just as well as a full-coverage foundation. It's infused with shea butter, which helps smooth out your complexion. 

Benefit Cosmetics $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation 

Wearing full-coverage foundation can be a catch-22. Sure, these formulas cover up any imperfection, but many of them get cakey by mid-day. That's where Revlon's foundation comes in. It has matte coverage that'll last for 24 hours without looking heavy or dry. 

Revlon $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Lawless Woke Up Like This Flawless Finish Foundation

In case you were wondering: This foundation you've been seeing all over your Instagram feed is worth the hype. Lawless' vegan, full-coverage formula is packed with nourishing, skin-balancing oils that help keep skin hydrated for a youthful appearance. 

$46 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!