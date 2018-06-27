The Best New Drugstore Makeup Products of Summer 2018

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 27, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Summer is the only time of year I drink iced coffee. Every year, I make the switch as soon as weather hits 70 degrees. For some reason cold brew is inexplicably more expensive than a regular old cup of coffee, so my daily caffeine habit costs a lot more in the summer than it does the rest of the year.

Spending more money on cold brew, along with fancy avocado toast, is probably one of the many reasons that I'm a millennial that'll never own a home, and it also means that I have to cut back in other areas, like splurging on all of the new makeup products that my favorite brands have launched for the summer. 

Luckily for my bank account, there are massive amounts of new, affordable drugstore products to stock up on, too. Just how cheap are we talking? Think $15 and under. CoverGirl's transfer-proof matte foundation is going to be my go-to on humid, sweaty days, and the Burt's Bees' velvety berry liquid lipstick is what I'm going to choose when I insist on wearing bright lipstick in 100 degree weather. 

Whether you have a spare $7 or $15 to spend, these are the best new drugstore makeup products to buy for summer 2018. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Super Cliquey Glossy Lipstick 

Just like every other beauty trend from the '90s, lip gloss has made a comeback. These NYX pens are just as pigmented as your favorite matte lipstick, but have the shine of a gloss—minus the stickiness. Consider the affordable $9 price point your excuse to stock up on a handful of shades, including this warm nude. 

NYX $9
2 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette 

This L'Oréal Paris eyeshadow palette has a fruit scent, which gives it a little something extra compared to the other options in the drugstore makeup aisle. As for the actual shadows, the 12-pan palette includes warm shades in a variety of finishes that are perfect for a shimmery wash of color across your lids, or a smoky eye. 

L'Oreal Paris $15
3 of 8 Courtesy

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen

Can't afford a microblading appointment? This Maybelline brow-tint pen is the next best thing—and it's only $8. Its multi-prong applicator lets you mimic the same natural, hair-like strokes you'd get using an actual microblading pen. 

Maybelline $8
4 of 8 Courtesy 

Revlon Color Change Liquid Illuminator 

If you prefer cream highlighters to powder, the Revlon Illuminator is going to be your best friend this summer. Use it on the cheekbones and high planes of the face, plus the cupid's bow of your lips to make them appear more fuller. 

Revlon $13
5 of 8 Courtesy

Covergirl Lash Blast Flourish Mascara 

On top of volumizing lashes, CoverGirl's latest mascara is formulated with conditioning coconut, avocado, and papaya oils to make them stronger. 

CoverGirl $7
6 of 8 Courtesy

Milani Stellar Lights Highlighter Palette 

Highlight, shade, and contour as you so desire with the three shades in Milani's compact. 

Milani $11
7 of 8 Courtesy

Covergirl TruBlend Matte Made Foundation 

With 40 shades to choose from, finding your perfect foundation match at the drugstore is even easier thanks to CoverGirl's new matte-finish formula. The full-coverage foundation is transfer-proof so it'll stay on, even in high humidity. 

CoverGirl $9
8 of 8 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick

A drugstore liquid lipstick that doesn't dry out your lips?! It does exist. Available in shades that range from neutral to berry, Burt's Bees' velvety liquid lipstick is infused with nourishing shea butter, plus apricot and babassu oils so that lips stay soft and smooth. 

Burt's Bees $10

