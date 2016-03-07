Keep It Natural: The Best Neutral Makeup Shades for Every Skin Tone

We hate to break it to you, but the effortlessly pretty no-makeup makeup look seen on celebrities like Amy Adams and Brie Larson on the 2016 Golden Globe Awards red carpet, actually involves applying a little bit of makeup. The tricky part about pulling off this universally flattering, wear-anywhere trend, is finding the right flesh-toned shades that will suit your individual skin tone.

The goal is to enhance your features and add depth, but with a subtler touch than a smoky eye and bright lip. But, with so many neutral palettes and nude lipsticks out there, which ones should you bring home with you? We’ve rounded up the best barely-there eye, lip, and blush shades to complement your complexion and trick everyone into thinking you just woke up with a radiant glow.

RELATED: The Best Eyeliners for Your Eye Color