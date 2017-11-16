10 Matte Foundations to Help You Live Your Best Shine-Free Life

Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)
Erin Lukas
Nov 16, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Wearing matte foundation can be a catch-22: There's a lot of formulas that stop your complexion from looking as shiny as a late-night slice of pizza, but not without getting cakey or dehydrating your skin as they wear. However, there are exceptions, and after a lot of trial and error, we've found a set of matte foundations that will keep overactive sebaceous glands under control without drying complexions out, and have a smooth, natural finish. 

Here, we've rounded up the 10 best matte foundations that are shine-free—and stay that way.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

TARTE Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Clay is an ingredient that often gets a bad rap for drying out skin, but Tarte’s foundation is the exception. The Amazonian Clay keeps overactive oil glands in check, while vitamins A and C simultaneously keep your complexion hydrated. The full-coverage formula also offers SPF 15 board spectrum protection and stays in place for up to 12 hours. Can you say overachiever?

Tarte $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Burt’s Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation

Powered by bamboo, this all-natural mineral powder absorbs excess oil, smooths over imperfections, and evens out your skin tone. 

Burt's Bees $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation

Stick foundation has recently made a comeback, and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ cream formula was the leader of the format’s swan song. The foundation has a buildable demi-matte finish that doesn’t oxidize or feel heavy on your face when it’s layered. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Foundation

The Proof that a flawless complexion doesn’t come with a huge price is in this L’Oreal tube. Its creamy liquid formula melts into skin without settling into fine lines or blemishes, and its full-coverage, matte finish stays fresh for up to 24 hours. 

L'Oreal Paris $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

MILK Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

MILK’s foundation is packed with tiny microspheres that blurs imperfections and diffuses light for a soft focus finish that transforms you into the real-life version of your favorite Instagram filter.  

Milk Makeup $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline FIT Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation

The micro-powders in this drugstore-favorite formula keeps shine and excess grease under control, while minimizing one of the biggest everyday skin struggles: oversized pores. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Full Coverage Matte Foundation

This foundation is the makeup equivalent of that one friend who can always keep the party going. The full-coverage formula blurs imperfections, pores, and fine lines, and holds up for 24 hours all while looking like you just finished applying it.

Yves Saint Laurent $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

  Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 

The only thing more impressive than Fenty Beauty’s range of 40 shades is the foundation’s soft, natural shine-free finish that’s also sweat and humidity resistant. 

Fenty Puma by Rihanna $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

This high-pigment, full-coverage tube promises up to 24 hours of wear so you can live your life without having to worry about touching up your foundation. 

Kat Von D $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick

The name says it all: Once it’s applied, this vitamin-rich foundation leaves skin soft and smooth like velvet. Although the finish is matte, the sheer, medium-coverage formula feels weightless on your complexion. Bonus: One end is a handy blender sponge for stress-free touch-ups and application. 

Nars $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!