The Best Mascaras for Every Budget 

Not all mascaras are created equal. This is a fact you've probably learned the hard way from wasting money on ones that smudge, flake, and give you raccoon eyes.

So what mascaras are worth buying? Given the sea of options available at every price point, it's crucial to know which ones aren't going to make you feel buyer's remorse.

Good news: We've done the research for you, saving you both time and hard-earned cash. Whether you live for a lengthening effect that rivals lash extensions or want extra fullness, the *perfect* mascara is out there for you.

If you have a spare $5, Maybelline's cult-classic volumizing formula is your best bet, and if you're in the mood to splurge, well, that's why Christian Louboutin's opulent $70 mascara exists.

Keep scrolling for our favorite mascaras for every budget.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes