The Best Mascaras for Every Budget 

Not all mascaras are created equal. This is a fact you've probably learned the hard way from wasting money on ones that smudge, flake, and give you raccoon eyes.

So what mascaras are worth buying? Given the sea of options available at every price point, it's crucial to know which ones aren't going to make you feel buyer's remorse. 

Good news: We've done the research for you, saving you both time and hard-earned cash. Whether you live for a lengthening effect that rivals lash extensions or want extra fullness, the *perfect* mascara is out there for you. 

If you have a spare $5, Maybelline's cult-classic volumizing formula is your best bet, and if you're in the mood to splurge, well, that's why Christian Louboutin's opulent $70 mascara exists.

Keep scrolling for our favorite mascaras for every budget. 

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

The under-$5 price and pink-and-green packaging aren't the only things that make Maybelline's Great Lash mascara iconic. Its formula is pretty unbelievable, too. The lash-doubling mascara conditions and gives lashes added fullness in a single step. 

NYX Worth The Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara 

This drugstore mascara gives you extension-level lashes without any of the maintenance. Its fluffy brush has a tapered end that makes it possible to coat each and every lash with the buildable, thickening, and lengthening formula. 

CoverGirl Flourish By Lash Blast Mascara 

For $10, CoverGirl's newest mascara conditions lashes with nourishing ingredients like coconut, avocado, and papaya oil, plus adds volume and definition. 

Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara 

This Marc Jacobs mascara may be mid-range in price, but there's nothing average about it. Inspired by the designer's mother, who created her own false lashes by shaving fibers from velvet ribbon, the formula gives lashes a jet-black, plush, smudge-free finish. 

Lancôme Grandiôse Wide-Angle Fan Effect Mascara 

The innovative wand is what makes this Lancôme mascara worthy of its $32 price. The patented "Swan Neck" shape mixes the mascara when you take it out of the tube to keep it fresh, and helps you coat every lash at any angle. As for the actual mascara, it offers fanned-out volume and length. 

Christian Louboutin Beauty Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Lacquer

If you're in the mood to splurge, you might as well go with the most extra mascara option possible. Christian Louboutin's Art Deco-inspired brass tube and spiked cap is *almost* too pretty to use. If you do decide to swipe the mascara on, it's formulated for buildable, clump-free volume and length. 

