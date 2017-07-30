This Makeup Is Basically Made for School Picture Day

Whether you’re a sophomore in high school or taking your college senior portraits, one thing is for certain. That picture is a proud mom, aunt, grandfather, and so on’s best accessory, and it’s going to be everywhere. And if this isn’t an occasion for an ace beauty look, we don’t know what is. And with so many brands launching makeup essentially made for a selfie, Instagram, or to be captured in a pic, like HD and blurring formulas, there couldn’t be a better time to get glam and smile for a camera.

Regardless if you’re going for a matte or dewy look, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, a pro who works with celebs like Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco, says that the key is how you prep your skin before application.

"Make sure you set your face up right with the correct moisturizer and primer," she says. "Then buff on your foundation so it's as close to the skin as possible and we'll blended. This will make your skin look flawless." While you should wear what you’re comfortable in and what fits your personal style, she says a skin finish in-between matte and dewy tends to give the healthiest appearance.

Overall, Greenberg says it’s not about what makeup you buy but how you apply it, but there are a ton of products on the market worthy of making your pic. From natural-looking full-coverage fountains to lipsticks with big time color payoff, we rounded up a few of our favorite below.

