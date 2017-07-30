This Makeup Is Basically Made for School Picture Day

Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 30, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Whether you’re a sophomore in high school or taking your college senior portraits, one thing is for certain. That picture is a proud mom, aunt, grandfather, and so on’s best accessory, and it’s going to be everywhere. And if this isn’t an occasion for an ace beauty look, we don’t know what is. And with so many brands launching makeup essentially made for a selfie, Instagram, or to be captured in a pic, like HD and blurring formulas, there couldn’t be a better time to get glam and smile for a camera.

Regardless if you’re going for a matte or dewy look, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, a pro who works with celebs like Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco, says that the key is how you prep your skin before application.

"Make sure you set your face up right with the correct moisturizer and primer," she says. "Then buff on your foundation so it's as close to the skin as possible and we'll blended. This will make your skin look flawless." While you should wear what you’re comfortable in and what fits your personal style, she says a skin finish in-between matte and dewy tends to give the healthiest appearance.

Overall, Greenberg says it’s not about what makeup you buy but how you apply it, but there are a ton of products on the market worthy of making your pic. From natural-looking full-coverage fountains to lipsticks with big time color payoff, we rounded up a few of our favorite below.

CLINIQUE Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturizer

Prepping your skin the right way sets you up for success. This moisturizer is lightweight and layers under foundation well, providing your skin with ample hydration and a blurring effect that acts as a primer. 

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer

If minimizing the appearance of your pores for those pics is the goal, look no further. One of the most famous products in the Benefit Cosmetics line, this primer reduces shine and makes your skin feel, and more importantly for photos, look smoother.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Looks like skin, feels like skin, available in 40 shades to match skin! Make Up For Ever really outdid themselves with this buildable HD foundation.

NYX Professional Makeup HD Concealer Wand

HD isn't just reserved for foundation. Concealer makes the cut with this full-coverage formula that will help mask any unwanted blemishes or dark circles. The yearbook doesn't need to know you stayed up until 2 AM finishing that paper...

BECCA Soft Light Blurring Setting Powder

This setting powder is like a veil of perfect golden hour sunlight, giving you a gorgeous glow all while reducing shine and blurring any perceived imperfections.

Chantecaille Hi Definition Perfecting Powder

Set your makeup with an HD powder that'll boost your skin's radiance—just remember to start with less product and build up as you see fit. 

MILK MAKEUP Blur Spray

Not into powder? This blurring setting spray from Milk Makeup does the same thing as its dry counterparts, while also locking your makeup in place for the day.

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor

Even liquid lipstick haters will love this product. It's comfortable, stays in place, and the color payoff is bold and beautiful. 

