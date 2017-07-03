7 Luminizing Drops to Give Your Complexion the Perfect Glow

Finding the perfect highlighter can be just as challenging as finding your foundation match. You want one that gives your complexion a radiant, not sparkly glow that also compliments your skin tone.

Enter: luminizing drops, the makeup product that truly can do both. Wear these iridescent liquid formulas alone as a highlight, or spike any of your favorite complexion products like foundation or blush. Since the power is in your hands and you can choose exactly how much luminizer you want to mix into your products, their sheer finishes give off just the right amount of shine for the perfect lit-from-within glow.

To tailor your highlight even more, some drops come in multiple shades for you to choose from. Here, we've rounded up our favorite luminizing drops to get you glowing.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Algenist Reveal Concentrated Luminizing Drops in Rosé

Algenist $38
2 of 7 Courtesy

E.L.F. Beautifully Bare Highlighting Dewy Drops 

E.L.F. $4
3 of 7 Courtesy

MAC Lustre Drops in Sun Rush 

MAC $21
4 of 7 Courtesy

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo 

Cover FX $42
5 of 7 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Radiant Luminizing Drops in Ultralight 

Sephora Collection $14
6 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Liquid Aura Illuminating Makeup Mix-In Medium 

Urban Decay $32
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops 

Tarte $32

