7 Luminizing Drops to Give Your Complexion the Perfect Glow

Finding the perfect highlighter can be just as challenging as finding your foundation match. You want one that gives your complexion a radiant, not sparkly glow that also compliments your skin tone.

Enter: luminizing drops, the makeup product that truly can do both. Wear these iridescent liquid formulas alone as a highlight, or spike any of your favorite complexion products like foundation or blush. Since the power is in your hands and you can choose exactly how much luminizer you want to mix into your products, their sheer finishes give off just the right amount of shine for the perfect lit-from-within glow.

To tailor your highlight even more, some drops come in multiple shades for you to choose from. Here, we've rounded up our favorite luminizing drops to get you glowing.

