7 Longwear Red Lipsticks The Rockettes Swear By

It's pretty much common knowledge that The Radio City Rockettes are superhuman. But if you need more evidence, consider this: These talented ladies not only manage to kick their way through up to four shows a day, but do their own makeup in preparation. Yes, really.

VIDEO: The Beauty of Being a Radio City Rockette

That in mind, we figured there were no better experts when it comes to recommending truly longwear red lipsticks. After all, if a formula can withstand a 90-minute show and eight costume changes, surely it'll hold on through a second—or third—glass of champagne at your next holiday party. Read on...