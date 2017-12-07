7 Longwear Red Lipsticks The Rockettes Swear By

Dianna Mazzone
Dec 07, 2017

It's pretty much common knowledge that The Radio City Rockettes are superhuman. But if you need more evidence, consider this: These talented ladies not only manage to kick their way through up to four shows a day, but do their own makeup in preparation. Yes, really.

That in mind, we figured there were no better experts when it comes to recommending truly longwear red lipsticks. After all, if a formula can withstand a 90-minute show and eight costume changes, surely it'll hold on through a second—or third—glass of champagne at your next holiday party. Read on...

 

MAC Lipstick in Red

"With the cold, dry air, MAC in Red is my go-to lipstick. It's got a pinkish hue and is satin, so it glides on easily and nourishes my chapped lips. I also use a MAC lip pencil in Brick for a more finished look on stage." —Kari Gregg

CoverGirl Outlast Lip Color in You're On Fire!

"There are eight costume changes in the Christmas Spectacular, so I find myself sliding a Santa beard on and off my face up to four times a day! This remains perfectly intact and doesn't smudge—so I stay looking glamorous even after doing four shows each day!" —Kathleen Laituri

MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo

"I started wearing wearing this shade even before I became a Rockette—it's the classic firetruck-red shade that stays put and reads easily whether I’m on stage or out with friends. I have been wearing this lipstick for nearly 10 years and I still adore it as much today as I did the first time I tried it on. It’s classic Rockette!" —Ashli Bear

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

"This is a bit deeper in color and super bold. When I wear it on stage during the show, I feel strong just like the Rockettes!" —Alicia Lundgren

 L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Shanghai Secret

"My biggest pet peeve is having dry, dull lips during performances and L'Oréal’s gloss provides long lasting color with no dry-out effect! The applicator is fantastic for fine touch ups between shows, which are each 90 minutes long with no intermission!" —Katelin Forss

MAC Retro Matte Lip Color in Feels So Grand

"This stays on throughout the entire show and it even outlasts our Santa beard, which we wear in one number. It's a perfect red that completes the Rockette look!" —Amarisa LeBar

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red

"I wore this matte red when I auditioned to be a Radio City Rockette, and now in my second season, it’s what I’ve worn for every show since that unforgettable day." —Shelby Finnie

