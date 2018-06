Matte lipsticks might not slide off like a gloss but they can crack of crumble by day’s end….so finding a version that stays put yet feels comfortable is the hard feat here. Julep's matte lip mousse glides onto lips without tugging. It then dries down to a soft velvet finish. One editor applied this before breakfast and found that it stayed put all the way through a late night work dinner. Better yet, it didn’t settle into lines even after a full day of wear.