Susan Miller might not be able to bring you a boyfriend to your door step (though my Cancer self would happily accept that next month), but she can help you find the best liquid lipstick for your zodiac sign. And I gotta tell you, as flustered as I was about my love predictions, the famed astrologer’s ability to match me up to a pink lippe solved all that. Keep scrolling for beauty product suggestions will surely leave you satisfied this Valentine's Day.