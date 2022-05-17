We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless

Best Overall: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Also available at Ulta

What We Love: This lightweight liquid foundation has a glowy finish that doesn't sink into creases at all.

What We Don't Love: The formula is a bit watery, which makes it drip a bit when you pump it.

The NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation boasts a lightweight liquid formula that offers buildable medium coverage. "I would say [the coverage claims are] true—it has a great coverage that builds very easily," our reviewer reveals. The foundation is sold in 36 shades ranging from light to dark, with options for warm, cool, and neutral undertones alike.

This liquid foundation formula doesn't only offer color coverage, though. It's made with biomimetic oat to reduce the appearance of redness, Japanese lilyturf to help reinforce the skin's moisture barrier, and cacao peptides and milk thistle to counteract the negative effects of environmental stressors like blue light. In that way, this foundation helps protect and nourish skin just as much as it perfects its color tones.

The best part is that, thanks to its lightweight nature, it dries quickly and leaves skin looking radiant in a flash. "It is dewy and very natural looking," our reviewer notes. "It is glowy and doesn't set into my creases at all."

The one downfall is that, since the formula is so lightweight, it's a bit watery. As such, when you pump it out, it tends to drip a bit, which can potentially waste precious product.

Even with that one shortcoming, our reviewer remains head over heels for this product. "I loved the formula. It melted into my skin and it looks great. I really don't have any dislikes," she shares.

Coverage: Medium | Finish: Natural | Active Ingredients: Biomimetic Oat, Japanese Lilyturf, Cacao Peptides, Milk Thistle | Size: 30 mL | Cruelty-Free: No