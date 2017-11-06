The Best Liquid Eyeliners to Finally Nail a Cat Eye 

Successfully applying liquid eyeliner isn't just all in the wrist, the actual liner itself is just as important. Not all liquid eyeliners are created equal. Some formulas won't be as inky as others, or worse: they aren't actually long-wearing and smudge or flake off.

That's where we come in. We've done the testing for you, and rounded up the best liquid eyeliners for cat eyes, whether you love a subtle Adele-esque flick or Amy Winehouse's sharp, exaggerated wing.

While we have you covered liner-wise, mastering the cat eye shape by partaking in a lot of arm aerobics is entirely up to you.

Keep scrolling for the best liquid eyeliners to use to draw on cat eyes.

Clé de Peau Beauté Intensifying Liquid Eyeliner 

If you have oily eyelids that cause your liner to smudge, then this sweat and oil-resistant liner is for you. The pen has two different applicators to make drawing your line a bit easier: the long brush is perfect for precise lines, and the marking tip is great for filling in sparce spots.  

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner 

There's a reason Kat Von D's liquid liner has "tattoo" in its name: you won't believe the cat eye you've drawn on isn't permanent. The vegan formula withstands the sweatiest workouts or humid bars—yes, really. Your cat eye will be completely free of smudges, cracks, and fading even if you leave it on overnight. (No judging.) 

Eyeko Eye Do Lash Enhancing Liquid Eyeliner 

Not too thick, not too thin, the felt tip of Eyeko's liquid liner is just right for creating wings of all shapes and sizes. Bonus: the formula is spiked with nourishing ingredients that condition and strengthen your eyelashes. 

 Lancôme Grandiôse Liner 

If your cat eye skills still haven't improved after a lot of practice, consider Lancôme's the last shot that actually works. As the first eyeliner with a bendable wand, you can pivot it so that you can apply your liner at precisely the right angle without straining your wrist.  

Clarins Graphik Ink Liner 

Unlike many waterproof eyeliners that are more work to remove then they are to put on, Clarins' pen stays put with wear, but comes off easy with a bit of eye makeup remover. The handy flexible felt tip adds extra control for a clean, straight line. 

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner 

More proof that the best makeup products aren't always the most expensive: L'Oreal's affordable liner that you can pick up on your drugstore runs. The pen has an ultra-fine tip that gives you complete control of your line, meaning you'll never have to erase and start over. 

