The Best Liquid Eyeliners to Finally Nail a Cat Eye 

Successfully applying liquid eyeliner isn't just all in the wrist, the actual liner itself is just as important. Not all liquid eyeliners are created equal. Some formulas won't be as inky as others, or worse: they aren't actually long-wearing and smudge or flake off.

That's where we come in. We've done the testing for you, and rounded up the best liquid eyeliners for cat eyes, whether you love a subtle Adele-esque flick or Amy Winehouse's sharp, exaggerated wing.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

While we have you covered liner-wise, mastering the cat eye shape by partaking in a lot of arm aerobics is entirely up to you.

Keep scrolling for the best liquid eyeliners to use to draw on cat eyes.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty