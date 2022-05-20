The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye

Best Overall: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Also available at Ulta

What We Love: It's easy to use, long-lasting, and comes in eight shades.

What We Don't: Some of the shades apply a little more sheer and need two layers.

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid does it all and is a makeup artist fave. Dorman explains that it has an easy-to-use applicator that allows liquid liner to spread evenly along the top lash line. The fine tip is firm and makes a precise line every time. Plus, it will not budge; it really does stay on all day long.

Type: Pen | Shades: 8 | Size: 0.016 oz