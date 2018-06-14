The Best Lipsticks for Every Budget 

Time Inc. Photo Studio, Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:45 am

You know that putting on your favorite lipstick can be an instant mood-booster. What's tougher than finding the *perfect* red is knowing which one is actually worth your money. 

A lipstick might excel at delivering rich color payoff, but the actual formula could smear, fade, or dry out your lips. Given the lipstick options available at drugstores and designer makeup counters, wasting time (and money) on duds is inevitable. 

Good news: We've done the research for you, ending the trial-and-error process. Whether you love a matte, shine-free finish or prefer satin, there's a great lipstick out there for you at every price point.

Keep scrolling for our favorite lipsticks for every budget. 

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World 

1 of 9 Courtesy

NYX Butter Lipstick in Vacation Spot 

As its name implies, this NYX lipstick goes on super-smooth. The satin-finish formula comes in nine shades, including this chocolaty nude.

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy 

Covergirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Stop The Press 

Thanks to CoverGirl's newest lipstick, restocking your go-to red or experimenting with an on-trend lavender has never been more affordable. With 48 shades and three finishes to choose from—all priced at $8 each—expect to spend a lot more time in your local drugstore's makeup aisle. 

CoverGirl $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Lolita 

Kat Von D's vegan, cruelty-free lipstick is a solid option in the $20 range. The creamy formula comes in every shade imaginable, from the rosy, fan-favorite "Lolita" to "Plan 9," a satin seafoam green. 

Kat Von D $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Fab

If you've written off all matte lipsticks as being drying, know that this Laura Mercier one is the exception. Its color payoff is major, and the formula has silky conditioners in it to prevent cracking and flaking. It's easy to apply, too: The slim bullet has a built-in shaper so you can define lips before filling them in.

Laura Mercier $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Pillow Talk 

Although Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick comes in a shade for every mood, the cult-favorite "Pillow Talk" is a standout. It's a universally flattering neutral shade that doesn't dry out lips. One coat gives you a sheer wash of color, and you can layer the buildable formula for more coverage. 

Charlotte Tilbury $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in #999

This Dior lipstick may come in myriad colors and finishes, but its classic red shade is one worth investing in. The brand's creative and image director Peter Philips developed it with a balance of cool undertones so that it's flattering for every skin tone. Its long-wear formula will last for up to 26 hours, and it's enriched with hyaluronic acid to plump up lips so they appear more full. 

Dior $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick in 46 Orange Perfecto 

For those who always choose a gloss over a traditional lip color, these Yves Saint Laurent lipsticks will make you a convert. The nourishing, oil-based shades are just as pigmented as any other lipstick, but have a lip gloss-level shine—minus any stickiness.  

Yves Saint Laurent $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour in Eton Mon 

If your mood is "go big or go home" when you're shopping for a new lipstick, this Christian Louboutin bullet checks off all the boxes. The packaging looks expensive, with an available 14 shades and three finishes to match. They're all enriched with nourishing oils that keep skin smooth.

Christian Louboutin $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy 

Tom Ford Lip Color in Sweet Temptest 

A lipstick that's worth the hype and the price: Tom Ford's collection. The packaging is chic as hell, the shade range is diverse, and the actual formula is packed with luxurious hydrating ingredients like soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil. 

Tom Ford $54 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!