Amazon Just Revealed Its Most Popular Lipsticks — and They’re All Under $7

Image zoom maybelline/Instagram

Amazon’s ever-growing beauty department is a mecca of affordable skincare goodies and cosmetics, including these top-rated lipsticks that have developed cult-like followings of Amazon shoppers.

The retailer recently revealed its most popular lipsticks (as well as its “customer favorite” beauty products and facial cleansers, in case you’re curious!), and they’re all surprisingly affordable. Every single one of these best-selling lipsticks have made their way to the top of Amazon’s best-selling beauty product charts, and here’s the best part — they won’t cost you more than $10.

What’s more, you can try most of these on before adding them to your cart thanks to Amazon’s new “try now” feature powered by L’Oreal’s Modiface technology, which allows you to upload a photo or take a selfie to see how you’ll look with the lipstick. Once you find one that you love, add it to your cart and all of these Prime-eligible finds will be at your door in just two days. Changing up your look has never been easier, faster, or more affordable.

Maybelline Makeup SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick from Maybelline is one of Amazon’s best-selling and most-reviewed lipsticks with over 1,300 perfect reviews. Shoppers love its staying power and quick drying formula, which lasts for hours — even through drinking and eating. In fact, you might have a little trouble getting one of its 30 shades off your lips, according to reviewers (don’t fret — some makeup remover should do the trick). “I love this lipstick,” one reviewer wrote. “I fell asleep with it on and it stayed on all night. It has amazing pigment and dries within about five minutes. As a busy mom I won't try another lipstick!”

To buy: $7 (Originally $8); amazon.com

Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor

Image zoom Courtesy

This two-in-one tube, which has earned over 900 perfect reviews, features both a long-lasting liquid color and a moisturizing top-coat in one easy-to-carry piece. Pair them together or wear one alone, this 16-hour lip color is the perfect cosmetic to keep in your purse and apply when you’re craving some color or extra hydration.

To buy: $7; amazon.com

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy

Whether you’re looking for a classic red, punchy pink, or pretty mauve, this long-lasting lipstick comes in seven wear-with-anything shades that were designed to complement every skin tone. And thanks to their under-$6 price point, you can get them all for less than a tube of department-store lipstick.

To buy: $6; amazon.com

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Red Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy

This vibrant option has racked up nearly 500 perfect reviews and just happens to be “Amazon’s Choice” for red lipstick, so you know it’s got to be good. While you can’t go wrong with any of its 18 bold crimson shades — “Divine Wine” seems to be the most popular among shoppers. “Every time I wear it, someone comments on what a beautiful color it is,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s an amazing product and Amazon offers it for the best price out there! I have purchased seven tubes out of fear they will discontinue it.”

To buy: $6; amazon.com

COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color

Image zoom Courtesy

Wear this clear, conditioning top-coat over your favorite lipstick for extra shine and moisture, or slather it on alone, this versatile tube is a must-have for lipstick fans or those with dry lips. It’s also the perfect product for those who want soft lips, but also want something a little more special than your typical chapstick.

To buy: $4; amazon.com

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour

Image zoom Courtesy

Dress up and moisturize your pout with this winner from L’Oreal Paris, which has racked up over 1,700 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers rave about its hydrating formula, which soothes dry lips with vitamin E and argan oil. Choose from 49 diverse shades in nudes, pinks, reds, and berries, or go with one of its three most popular shades: “Toasted Almond,” “Sandstone,” and “Ballerina Shoes.”

To buy: $6; amazon.com