The Best Lipsticks

Saturating with a single swipe, this year's hero bullet wins hearts for its intense, gorgeous colors ("the 40-piece range is outrageous," raves celebrity makeup artist Bruce Grayson) and its satin-matte texture. And you can build the color for even more intense payoff, says makeup artist Fabiola. Even with a plethora of shades, "what you see in the tube, is what you actually get," says Chinchilla.

A castor oil base keeps this pick from parching lips. "A lot of pigmented lipsticks can feel dry, but this one is soft and creamy," says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla. That means it doesn't emphasize flakes or fine lines around the mouth, says Fabiola. And while some semi-matte formulas go on chalky, these glide onto the lips and easy to apply, says Grayson. "It's everything you want in a lipstick and it’s long lasting, this checks all the boxes," says makeup artist Johnny Saade. Merci beaucoup, François Nars!

NARS Audacious Lipstick.