This Is the Only Lip Plumper That Has Ever Worked on My Lips

"Look at my lips!!!" That’s the exact phrase I excitedly screamed to my deskmate a few minutes after applying Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper ($27; sephora.com) one slow afternoon. As you can gauge from my dramatic proclamation, they grew noticeably in size and I really wasn’t expecting it.

Lip plumpers aren’t anything new. In fact, there are countless brands that claim to have formulated products that’ll give your pout a tiny boost in fullness sans needles or injections, but I personally had never experienced any that did much of a difference for my “baby lips,” as I call them. Maybe that’s why I was so shocked to see that my bottom lip was significantly larger than it was before and my thin top lip, had some new volume.

And I knew it wasn’t just me because my exclamation received a "Whoa!" in return from my colleague. The gloss is available in 13 different shades, ranging from clear to deep purple to bright red. And while I dug the subtle pink shade of my Spicy Mauve tube, I think the product’s claim to fame is that it immediately plumps your lips and has lasting benefits.

"GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper is different because it contains a proprietary blend of ingredients like Volulip (marine peptides) for long-term plumping benefits when used two times per day," explains Alicia Grande, the founder and CEO of GrandeCosmetics.

The thin gloss also utilizes powerhouse ingredient hyaluronic acid to hydrate, while the plumping is thanks to a niacin and caffeine-infused complex called Instaplump.

When the product is applied to the lips, Grande says that microspheres break on the lips, delivering the actives and hyaluronic acid that "continually attracts moisture from the air for continued hydration."

You feel that same tingle on your lips that you many lip plumpers cause, but I didn't mind it because I got a result. Considering I'm scared of needles and a few years away from considering injections, I'd say I hit the beauty jackpot with this one.