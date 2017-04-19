8 Palettes That Will Solve Your Lipstick Hoarding Problem

Erin Lukas
Apr 19, 2017

Lipstick is like your favorite bag of photo chips: you can't just have one. While some may consider it hoarding, we consider a owning one of every lipstick shade as being prepared. The only problem is having the space to house your collection. That's where a good lip palette comes in. Stocked with a variety of bold, neutral, and unconvential shades a palette gives you options whether you want to quickly swipe on a shade or mix and match for an uber-flattering custom color. In other words: Instead of stashing multiple bullets in your bag, you can have them all in one place.

So, why decide on a single shade when you can have them all? Here, we've rounded up our favorite lipstick palettes.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Runway Ready Lip Palette 

Six lip shades for less the price of a salad from your office's cafeteria? Yes, really. e.l.f's palette is packed with nourishing grapeseed and coconut oils to keep lips smooth and hydrated. 

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Lips 

Use any of Tom Ford's five light and dark lip duos to define your pout, or create an edgy ombré effect.

Smashbox Be Legendary Matte Lipstick Palette 

Not having the right lipstick bullet on-hand is the makeup equivalent of having nothing to wear. This Smashbox matte set eliminates the struggle. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette 

Layer and mix the bold and neutral shades in Anastasia's palette for a customized lippie that's completely your own. Bonus:  The palette comes with a mixing plate and spatula so you can channel your inner-Jackson Pollock without making a mess. 

Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Palette in Sunset Serenade

Swipe on one of Stila's five warm, sunny shades and consider yourself ready for the balmy days ahead. 

Maybelline Lip Studio Color Shaper Lip Palette 

No filler required: Maybelline's palette includes a multi-edged brush that you can easily use to define and fill in lips to make them appear fuller. 

By Terry Gold Jewel Lip Kiss Palette 

No matter how you choose to wear By Terry's versatile shades, the set's luxe gold case will make you feel fancy. 

Urban Decay Junkie Vice Lipstick Palette 

When Urban Decay recently released their ginormous vault of Vice Lipsticks, it was impossible to pick just one. Thanks to this palette, you don't have to. It's stocked with the best of the range's neutral, bold, and unconvential shades. 

