Get Nourished, Glossy Lips With The 13 Best Lip Oils Makeup Artists Swear By

Whether you want to deeply nourish your lips or just want some extra shine, keep reading for the 13 best lip oils of 2022.

With endless options comes confusion, though, so to help you narrow down the best lip oils available, we consulted with celebrity makeup artists and tried out some of the most highly rated products. Unsurprisingly, the celebrity- and TikTok-favorite Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil earned our best overall spot for its unique, cherry oil-infused formula and juicy tint.

Because these formulas are made with nourishing ingredients that offer major skin benefits (like hydration), and also leave a glossy finish sans stickiness, lip oils are quickly growing in popularity with beauty fans, experts, and brands. More and more lip oils are being introduced to the market and there are — thankfully — plenty to choose from.

If you're looking for a catch-all lip product that can moisturize, add a pop of color, and leave you with a glossy finish, lip oil is the thing to grab. "We have seen facial oils becoming more and more popular, and now we have one specifically for the lips," celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo tells InStyle. "Lip oil is skin care and [gives lips] shine in a non-sticky way."

Almost every lip oil has a glossy finish, but if you want a little extra shine, you should grab something with some added shimmer — like Kaja Vacay Shine Glowy Lip Balm Oil. Crafted with dragon fruit extract and macadamia oil to moisturize lips, the bronzy formula is scattered with teeny tiny flecks of gold glitter that accentuate your lips when you step into the light. The packaging is designed to look like a summertime beach sunset, too, so using this will make you feel like you're on vacation — even if you're not.

What We Don't Love: Reviewers say that you may need multiple layers for your lips to really pop.

What We Love: Thanks to tiny sparkle flecks, the shimmer is subtle making it a great topper even for those who are glitter-averse.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil has been the brand's bestseller for years — and it truly lives up to the hype. Not only does it provide lips with a boost of hydration thanks to moisturizing ingredients, like sweet briar rose, jojoba, and hazelnut oils; it also leaves lips with glass-like shine. Available in eight gorgeous shades (including five pH-reactive hues), each drenches your lips in a healthy wash of color. Just be wary when you first apply, as the color tends to easily transfer.

What We Love: This nourishing lip oil provides instant hydration and is very pigmented.

Get the glassy shine of a lip gloss without the stickiness with the Essential Hydrating Lip Oil from Jouer Cosmetics. Though it has a pink tinge in the bottle, the apricot- and jojoba seed oil-infused formula goes on clear, and works to restore dry, cracked lips by locking in moisture. Wear it on its own for a quick burst of hydration, or layer it over top of your favorite lipstick for high shine finish. The bottle looks deceivingly small, but it will last you a long time — which is a good thing because some reviewers say you'll have to reapply often to maintain the shine.

What We Don't Love: Reviewers say that it wears off quickly, so you may have to reapply often.

Since its launch in 2020, Ami Colé has quickly become a leader in the beauty industry for its quality products that are crafted with melanin-rich skin in mind. The Lip Treatment Oil is one of the many fan-favorite products the brand offers. This three-in-one lip conditioner protects lips, while adding a bit of color and shine. With every swipe, antioxidant-rich passionfruit seed oil, camellia oil, and baobab seed oil intensely moisturize lips. Lips don't just feel rejuvenated when wearing, they also look juicy and healthy thanks to the sheer, rosy-taupe hue that is designed to look incredible on every skin tone.

What We Don't Love: It has an ultra-glossy finish, so if you're not a fan of shine, this isn't for you.

What We Love: This three-in-one treatment oil conditions and protects lips, and has a lovely universal nude hue that works for all skin tones.

Kate Synnott , a celebrity makeup artist and the creative director for RÓEN, says the Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm has one of the cleanest lip oil formulations on the market — and she's not wrong. Gluten-free and vegan, this oil-balm hybrid utilizes argan, castor, and sweet almond oils to protect skin from environmental aggressors, and lock in moisture. The nourishing lippie comes in three sheer tints (Alba: A nude orange, Stella: A pale pink, and Scarlet: A deep berry) that glide on smoothly and provide you with the perfect pop of color.

What We Don't Love: It only comes in three shades.

What We Love: It's formulated without talc, nanoparticles, parabens, or fragrance, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.

If you want to pump up your pout without the commitment of fillers, Moore recommends Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss. "The liquid formula is packed with peptides, and noticeably plumps and maximizes the lips," he says. It also has one of the largest shade offerings on this list, with eight high-shine hues ranging from soft neutrals to bold berries. To maintain the color you may have to reapply often because though it offers a nice gloss, it lacks longevity.

What We Don't Love: Reviewers say that it can feel a little sticky.

What We Love: It's packed with peptides to really give lips that plumping effect.

If you're all about a sensory experience, Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil is a treat for your nose (and lips!). It comes in four fruity scents — passionfruit coconut, strawberry melon, raspberry peach, and cherry lime — that are truly delicious without being too extra. Made with a blend of nourishing ingredients, like jojoba oil and vitamin E, this delectable lip oil hydrates, and it gives your lips a playful tint. Just be sure to not put an excessive amount on because it can get sticky.

What We Don't Love: It has a stickier, glossy texture that doesn't seep into lips right away.

What We Love: It comes in four delightful fruity scents that are sweet without being overbearing.

Hourglass N°28 Lip Treatment Oil is one of the most intense lip treatments out there — and I mean that in the best way possible. Aptly named, it contains 28 nourishing ingredients (including rosehip, jojoba, and sweet almond oils, as well as vitamins A, C, and E, just to name a few) to really nourish lips, and keep them feeling cushioned and protected from environmental aggressors that might speed up the aging process.The formula also features powerful actives that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles — hence why it nabbed the best anti-aging superlative. The packaging is just as impressive as the formula inside, too: A 24-karat gold plated tip makes the application feel like a special spa experience just for your lips.

While you may associate dry lips with the cold winter months, it's actually common to experience dryness year round, especially if you've been out in the sun. Because of this, it's not only important to hydrate your lips, but also protect them from UV rays, too. To do both at once, Moore recommends COOLA Liplux Classic Sunscreen Lip Oil SPF 30. He explains that it's not only hydrating (thanks to a combination of camelia and jojoba oil), it also includes SPF sun protection to prevent even further drying.

What We Love: It not only hydrates your lips — it also provides SPF protection, too.

Mayo loves lip oils that have a slight pink tint because the hue gives lips a healthy and juicy plump look. His favorite colored lip oil is Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in the shade Tint. Not only does it provide that hint of color that he raves about on every skin tone, but it also contains hydrating ingredients like squalane, as well as vegan collagen, and prickly pear oil to keep lips smooth and soft. If a light pink isn't your favorite, though, the formula also comes in a rich berry (Hue), sheer orange (Secondary), and clear (Neutral).

What We Don't Love: Reviews claim that it fades quickly and that you may need to reapply more often than you would like.

What We Love: It gives lips a nice tint while also providing loads of skin benefits.

Honey is known for its unique hydrating and healing properties, but instead of slathering honey directly on your chapped lips, reach for this honey-infused lip oil from Gisou. This is Moore's go-to because it's packed with natural ingredients (including buriti fruit oil, blueberry seed oil, and a special Miraslehi bee garden oil blend) to give your lips the shine and nourishment they need. After applying this liquid gold lip oil, lips will look smooth, plump, and defined; plus, they'll feel soft and rejuvenated.

What We Don't Love: It's thicker than other oils on this list, so it can feel a bit heavy.

What We Love: It's infused with honey and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth, and plump lips.

Even though the term 'lip oil' sounds luxurious, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to get a quality formula. If you want a great value — and an affordable dupe for the cult-favorite Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil — Keita Moore , a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Winnie Harlow and Laverne Cox, loves Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil. "This product comes in six pretty shades, and moisturizes while still feeling lightweight," he says. Made with 100 percent natural ingredients, it features meadowfoam seed and coconut oils, which are powerhouses at helping your lips retain moisture.

What We Don't Love: Reviewers say that it's hard to dispense the oil when first using the twist applicator.

Experts, editors, and all of TikTok love the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil — and for good reason. According to InStyle 's assistant commerce editor, Emily Cieslak, this lip oil doesn't feel overly sticky, won't clog pores around lips, and can mimic your natural lip color. "I don't like fussing with lipliner and making sure I'm coloring in the lines — with this I can just swipe and go," she says. "Whenever I want my lips to look extra plump and juicy, I put this on." Made with cherry oil, it works to nourish lips, keeping them from drying out and protecting them from environmental aggressors, like pollution. All of this, along with the non-sticky finish makes it a true winner in our book.

What We Don't Love: It's thicker than most lip oils, so some may find that it to be a bit heavy.

What We Love: It boosts your natural lip color, has nourishing skin benefits, and gives lips a nice glossy finish.

What To Keep in Mind

Ingredients

If you're looking to get the most out of your lip oil, both Mayo and Moore suggest looking for hydrating ingredients that not only restore cracked, dry lips, but also boost shine. They recommend looking for formulas with vitamin E (like Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil), jojoba oil (like Clarins Lip Comfort Oil), rosehip oil (like Hourglass N°28 Lip Treatment Oil), coconut oil (like Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil), or any plant-based oils.

Color

Lip oils, like most lip products, can come in a variety of different hues. Most offer a slight tint, that is more sheer than opaque (like Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil), but there are some that really pack a color punch (like Clarins Lip Comfort Oil). It's also easy to find a clear oil to use a topper or on its own, too, if you don't want any color. Our favorite is Jouer Essential Hydrating Lip Oil.

Applicator

Most lip oils have an easy swipe-and-go felt tip applicator — including our best overall pick Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil — but there are some with unique applicators that can completely elevate the application. For example, Hourglass N°28 Lip Treatment Oil is made with a palladium tip that creates a cool, soothing effect as you apply the product, turning an otherwise ordinary lip application into a self-care experience. Some, like Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil, come in a twist pen with a brush applicator that allows you control the amount of product you swipe on. While each applicator will give you a different experience, whichever one you choose comes down to personal preference.

Your Questions, Answered

What does lip oil do?

Lip oils come with loads of skin benefits. According to Moore, lip oils can treat, soothe, and hydrate lips, while also plumping them to make them look fuller. They can also add a shiny finish without the stickiness that usually comes with lip gloss.

What's the difference between lip oil and lip gloss?

The biggest difference between lip oil and lip gloss is the skin benefits. Moore says that lip oils have ingredients that will boost hydration. Unlike oils, Mayo explains that lip gloss isn't made to be absorbed into the lips; instead, lip gloss just helps give the lips a shiny finish, and is more of a makeup product than a skin care one.

The texture is also usually different between the two. Synnott notes that lip gloss is often tacky and thick to give your lips a glossy look. Lip oils are usually thinner, and while some have a glassy finish, it's usually not as shiny as a lip gloss.

Can you use coconut oil on lips?

The short answer to this is yes, you can. Studies show that coconut oil is an effective moisturizer. Moore says that coconut oil is the best substitute for lip oils because it is a natural moisturizer. If you're going to use coconut oil on its own, Synnott recommends using it at night as an overnight mask to deeply nourish your lips as you sleep.

Why Trust InStyle?

Audrey Noble has over eight years of experience in the beauty industry, previously holding editorial positions at Allure, Vanity Fair, and Refinery29; and writing all things beauty for InStyle, Bustle, Vogue, Harper's BAZAAR, WWD, and more. Devoted to keeping chapped lips at bay, she is a serious lip oil enthusiast. For this story, she interviewed celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore, who has worked with Winnie Harlow and Laverne Cox, Lizzo's go-to makeup artist Alexx Mayo, and celebrity makeup artist and the creative director for RÓEN Kate Synnott to break down what lip oils do, how to use them, and to give their recommendations for the best ones on the market.