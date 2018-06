Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup ($40; sephora.com)

Foundations can sometime exacerbate the very lines and wrinkles you may be trying to hide but this liquid blurs any problem areas with light diffusing spheres which act like an IRL filter for your face. The breathable base is loaded with peptides and hyaluronate so skin can get both immediate and long term anti-aging and hydration benefits (read: hydrated skin

looks more plump and youthful). But the best part? This foundation comes in a whopping 24 shades so finding your perfect match is easier than keeping your iPhone charged.