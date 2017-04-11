7 Foundations that Feel Like You're Wearing No Makeup at All

Tristan Fewings/Getty
Erin Lukas
Apr 10, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Don’t tell John Snow, but summer is coming. Now that temperatures are getting warmer, the full-coverage foundation you’ve been wearing throughout the polar-vortexes probably isn’t going to wear well when you’re sweating on the humid streets. Not that we’re knocking our favorite rich bottles of foundation, but there’s something to be said about wearing a formula that feels just as light and airy as the dresses you’ve been saving in your online shopping carts for the upcoming season.

From feather-light skin tints to hydrating skincare-makeup hybrids, the following seven foundations still smooth and even complexions, but do it while making every day feel #MakeupFree. Bonus: They all are packed with SPF protection, just in time for longer, sunnier days.

VIDEO: COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint

Matte often gets a bad rep for being extra dry, but don’t judge NARS’ tint by its name. While its antioxidant-heavy formula erases shine, it doesn’t have a powdery, chalky finish.

Nars $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint SPF 15

Consider this skin tint Botox in a tube. It’s formulated with Hyaluronan Complex, an extra powerful form of hyaluronic acid that plumps, tightens, and smooths fine lines for a more youthful complexion.

Hourglass $56 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

MAC Next To Nothing Face Colour

If you hate the feeling of foundation on your face, MAC’s hydrating cream is the next best thing to having a #MakeupFree day. It provides sheer coverage and brings out skin’s natural radiance. In other words you’ll look like your own version of your favorite Instagram filter.

MAC $31 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

MILK Makeup Sunshine Tint SPF 30

No brushes required: The unique rollerball applicator of MILK’s tint makes for stress-free application and touchups on the go. Infused with avocado, grapeseed, mandarin, and olive oils, the formula simultaneously nourishes skin in addition to its weightless, buildable coverage.

Milk Makeup $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

Your skin will love this moisturizing tint so much, it will melt right on. Packed with hyaluronic acid, the cream quenches complexions’ thirst for a whole 24 hours.

Neutrogena $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

La Mer the Reparative Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Since La Mer’s tinted moisturizer is infused with the brand’s legendary Miracle Broth, the anti-aging secret sauce in its cult-favorite cream, you know it’s bound to become a classic product, too. The formula also adds a wash of color to complexions for a healthy glow.

La Mer $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40

What’s better than a foundation that makes your skin look hydrated, plump, and glowy? A bottle that keeps the complexion party going even after you wash it off. Bobbi Brown’s lightweight serum-foundation hybrid glides on skin effortlessly for even coverage and is packed with the same ingredients found in your favorite anti-aging products like cordyceps mushroom extract, which smooths skin texture.

Bobbi Brown $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!