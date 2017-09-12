7 Foundations That Feel So Weightless, You'll Forget You Applied Them

Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Oh, the catch-22s of foundation. You want impressive coverage and a veil over imperfections, but you don’t want to feel like you’re wearing anything at all. Well, this is one physical contradiction that exists fully in reality. No matter if you prefer liquid foundation, cream, or powder, there are countless formulas out there that treat your skin to a matte or a dewy finish, and beautifully even out your skin tone, all while feeling totally weightless on your skin.

Seriously, you’ll forget that you even applied the below seven products at all.

MAC Next to Nothing Face Colour

The claim is in its name, and it rings true. The fluid formula is ultra-sheer, giving you the glowy no-makeup makeup look you’ve been trying to achieve for years with just a little blending.

MILK MAKEUP Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

Milk Makeup did the seemingly impossible when the brand formulated a full-coverage foundation that didn’t feel like a mask coating your skin. This breakthrough formula uses diffusing technology and microspheres to blur imperfections, while evening out your skin tone with an oil-free formula that’s shockingly lightweight. Bonus: It’s available in 16 different shades.

LAURA MERCIER Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation

The brand’s first full-coverage, long-wear foundation did not disappoint. With a subtle matte finish that lasts for up to 15 hours, the 20-shade formula seamlessly blends in your skin and looks incredibly natural.

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick

Cream foundations are notoriously heavy, but this NARS creation took the Velvet Matte formulation you’ve come to love and repackaged it in a super convenient form—a stick. It applies like a thick cream, but buff it out with the sponge on the other hand or just your fingers, and you’ll see it blend with ease. As for feeling it on your face? Nada.

URBAN DECAY Naked Skin Ultra Definition Powder Foundation

Your powder foundation caking up is no longer an issue. This weightless formula is so finely milled that it’s buildable, allowing you to choose the coverage that you desire, but it won’t settle into creases in your skin or clump up.

LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Cushion Foundation SPF 50

If you have a phobia of foundation spilling all throughout your handbag but need the stuff on you at all times, cushion compacts are your saving grace. Dab the cushion into the hydrating liquid formula that’s enclosed in the compact to even out your skin tone and mattify your look in an instant.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

You don’t have to pay big bucks for the lightweight stuff. This Neutrogena formula costs about $10, and thanks to its hyaluronic acid-infused formula, will leave your skin feeling moisturized while imparting a natural, barely-there veil of pigment.

