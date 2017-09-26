The Best Concealers Under $10

Important fact of life: Quality concealer doesn’t have to be expensive. You can find tubes that cover up dark circles, camouflage pesky zits, mask redness, even out your skin tone without creasing, caking, and smearing for cheaper than a glass of wine at happy hour.

We’re talking no more expensive than 10 bucks and some change! So no, there’s no reason to decide between the everyday makeup staple and that new peach shadow palette you’ve been dying to get your hands on—you can set your under-eyes and dress up your lids, too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From Neutrogena’s hydrating formula to L’Oréal’s radiance-boosting cream, these are the absolute best affordable concealers to buy right now.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty