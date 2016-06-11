The Best Highlighters to Illuminate Every Skin Tone

Highlighters are magic. In just a few brushes or swipes, the product can instantly fake a healthy fresh-faced complexion. Along with injecting your with a luminous glow, its light-reflective properties can also mask dark circles and spots from late nights. When applied correctly, it’s the equivalent of standing in perfect, selfie-worthy lighting wherever you go. “The easiest way to apply highlighter for natural, dewy look is to put it on the high points of your face with a flat brush,” says celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño who works with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Zendaya. “This will allow you to target exactly where you want the product to go. Follow up by blending it out for a seamless finish, and you’re good to go.”

No two highlighters are exactly alike, which makes figuring out which shade will best flatter your skin tone tough, not to mention the wrong formula can appear too shimmery or frosty on some complexions. Once you do find the perfect match, expect to look and feel truly enlightened. To make the selection process easier, we turned to Avendaño to find out what the best highlighter shades are for every skin tone. Read on to find the best one for you and get glowing.