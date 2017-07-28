The Best Green Makeup for Your Skin Tone

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 28, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

No eyeshadow shade in your palette should go unused. That’s the mantra we’re living, thanks to supermodels, actors, and makeup artists alike using the power of beauty to express themselves and giving us endless bright and vibrant eyeshadow looks. Pinks and blues are officially red carpet staples, but now your favorite celebrities are going green. From mint hues swept across the lid to emerald liner, we’ve seen it all, and now it’s your turn to test out the trend.

"My take on green is it’s one of those few colors out there that’s extremely versatile and works for almost every skin tone," explains celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, a pro who works with stars like Lily Collins and Kate Bosworth. Keep scrolling for the lowdown from Oquendo on how to find the most flattering match for you.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Fair Skin - Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Tarvos 

Oquendo says that while fair skin can pull off deep greens, paler or minty greens tend to complement this skin tone especially well.

Nars $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Olive Skin - KEVYN AUCOIN The Precision Eye Definer in Evergreen

Rule of thumb for olive skin tones and green eye makeup? Oquendo says to avoid khaki-colored greens in general. Instead, opt for a frosted jade or go for a deeper green and buff it out on your lid. Our pro says he applies Kevyn Aucoin's Eye Definer in Evergreen to the eyelids and then blends it into a stain.

Kevyn Aucoin $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Medium Skin - Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint in Émeraude

Oquendo says that medium skin tones should also stay away from khaki-colored greens, but all other shades can be super flattering. In fact, he says that emerald or anything with gold flecks in it can be an amazing match. 

Giorgio Armani $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Azure Blue

For deeper skin tones, Oquendo suggests going for a darker blue-based green or an ultra bright and highly pigmented lime green.

Make Up For Ever $21 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!