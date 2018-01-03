The Best Glow Drops to Instantly Illuminate Your Skin

Eating right, sleeping well, the celebrity-adored quick trick of drinking a ton of water are all complexion-boosters, but that’s not the only way to get your glow on. Nowadays, radiance comes in a bottle. Dubbed "Glow Drops" for so many brands, the product is basically a liquid highlighter that comes with a dropper, allowing you to dab it on the high points of your face, or mix it in with your foundation, giving it a new, luminous finish.

Some can even be applied before a light and natural-finish foundation with the potential for the illumination to shine through. Keep scrolling to see five of our go-tos when gleaming is the main goal.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows