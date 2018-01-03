The Best Glow Drops to Instantly Illuminate Your Skin

Eating right, sleeping well, the celebrity-adored quick trick of drinking a ton of water are all complexion-boosters, but that’s not the only way to get your glow on. Nowadays, radiance comes in a bottle. Dubbed "Glow Drops" for so many brands, the product is basically a liquid highlighter that comes with a dropper, allowing you to dab it on the high points of your face, or mix it in with your foundation, giving it a new, luminous finish.

Some can even be applied before a light and natural-finish foundation with the potential for the illumination to shine through. Keep scrolling to see five of our go-tos when gleaming is the main goal.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Cover FX Glitter Drops

If you want your glow to lean more disco ball and less beach goddess, this is the bottle for you. After bringing the world traditional glow drops to highlight the face, they amped it up with a cream-based glitter that you can use on your face, lips, and body all on its own or mixed in your favorite products.

Cover FX $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glow Amour Glow Boosting Drops

For only $15, you can give your skin the kind of illuminated, dewy look that you only thought was possible from a week-long tropical vacation.

L'Oreal $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

Thanks to instantly illuminating mineral pigments plus a fusion of hydrating and anti-aging ingredients like purslane, rosa canina, and sweet almond oil, your skin will be treated to a glow that lasts even after you take off your makeup at the end of the day. Use it under your makeup after your moisturizer, or tap it on your cheekbones as the last step of your routine.

 

Dr. Barbara Sturm $145 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

BENEFIT COSMETICS High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter

This cult-classic liquid highlighter is universally flattering and gives your skin a warm, flushed glow.

Benefit Cosmetics $12 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Urban Decay Liquid Aura Illuminating Mix-In Medium

Urban Decay's opalescent highlighting fluid has a high-impact finish, so if you want something a little more subtle, be sure to blend it in with your full-coverage foundation or a heavier concealer. If you're really going for the glow, one drop should do it for your Cupid's bow, cheekbones, under your brows, and down your nose.

Urban Decay $32 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Tarte Radiance Drops 

Tarte's Radiance Drops boast skin-loving, regenerating, and hydrating ingredients like algae, coconut, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, along with the brand's famous anti-aging Rainforest of the Sea blend. Bonus: The drops, which leave behind a smooth, glowy, and pearlescent finish, can be used on their own, as a lip treatment, and can be mixed in with other complexion products.

Tarte $32 SHOP NOW

