The Best Full-Coverage Foundations 

The search for a full-coverage foundation you’ll actually like applying to your face is officially over. Beauty brands have picked it up, diversifying their shade options to match every skin tone and debuting weightless formulas that won’t cake up or flake off as the day goes on. Some even have skin-boosting benefits, infusing nourishing ingredients into the liquid that also evens out your complexion and masks your perceived imperfections.

From Fenty Beauty's revolutionary foundation release to Maybelline’s cult-classic and affordable bottle, these full coverage foundation won’t disappoint. Keep scrolling to shop the best InStyle editor-approved buys out right now.

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

To say that Fenty Beauty is a hit is a drastic understatement. Rihanna has received high praise for debuting a line that was truly representational of a diverse range of skin tones. On top of the magic that is 40 lightweight and sweat-resistant shades to choose from, it dries to a matte finish and provides a medium to full coverage depending on how much you build.

Revlon ColorStay Foundation

At just $10, this oil-free full-coverage foundation is affordable, and equally as important, it’s effective. The hydrating formula melts into your skin and sits there comfortably all day long. Literally—it has a 24-hour wear. 

MILK MAKEUP Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

This 16-shade line is just asking for a selfie. The silicone- and oil-free tubes are infused with powder-filled spheres that reflect light, giving you a unique soft-focus matte finish. Oh, and you'll barely feel anything on your face at all.

Maybelline FIT ME! Matte and Poreless Foundation

This buy is ideal for oily skin because it provides you with a matte and poreless finish and even works to control the shine that annoyingly develops mid-afternoon on your forehead and around your T-zone.

KAT VON D Lock-It Foundation

Have a few pesky zits you need to conceal? Kat Von D’s Lock-It Foundation is your answer. Evening out skin tone is its speciality, and you don’t need very much in order to cover your entire face. The $40 will go a very long way.

GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY Power Fabric Foundation

You’ll be shocked at just how smooth this foundation leaves your skin. Enhanced with SPF 25 and a virtually weightless formula that looks good from dawn to dusk, the $64-dollar investment pays for itself.

BAREMINERALS BarePRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation

The 24-hour wear is impressive, but its this blurring foundation’s ingredients list that takes the cake. Made with papaya enzymes, it gently exfoliates and improves your skin’s texture while providing you with the coverage you need.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Stick Foundation

It’s the best full-coverage foundation to throw in your handbag. Apply it straight to your skin and blend with your fingers or use a Beautyblender to distribute the demi-matte formula.

