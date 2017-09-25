The Best Full-Coverage Foundations 

The search for a full-coverage foundation you’ll actually like applying to your face is officially over. Beauty brands have picked it up, diversifying their shade options to match every skin tone and debuting weightless formulas that won’t cake up or flake off as the day goes on. Some even have skin-boosting benefits, infusing nourishing ingredients into the liquid that also evens out your complexion and masks your perceived imperfections.

From Fenty Beauty's revolutionary foundation release to Maybelline’s cult-classic and affordable bottle, these full coverage foundation won’t disappoint. Keep scrolling to shop the best InStyle editor-approved buys out right now.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty