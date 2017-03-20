These Full-Coverage Concealers Will Hide Your Skin's Biggest Secrets 

There are a lot of full-coverage concealers that hide sun spots, blemishes, and dark circles, but the major problem with these highly-pigmented formulas is that many of them tend to get cakey as they wear.

Since uneven texture is the dead giveaway that your complexion isn’t the smooth, even canvas you want everyone to believe it to be, you need a concealer that blends seamlessly into skin—and stays there—for the most natural finish. Thanks to improved ingredients and formulas, today’s full-coverage concealers mask any imperfection you dream of, without settling into fine lines or feeling heavy on your face.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite full-coverage concealers that will always be there for you whenever your complexion needs a little something extra.

Maybelline Facestudio Master Conceal

With "master" in its name, you know this concealer is more than capable of camouflaging any imperfections that come its way.

Kat Von D LockIt Concealer Crème 

This cream melts right into skin—and stays there—to conceal blemishes and brighten dark cirls with an uber-natural finish.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer 

While this concealer's available shade range is impressive, so is its formula. Since it's so pigmented a little drop will go a long way. But, what really sets it apart is how lightweight it feels on skin despite its rich consistancy. 

Laura Mercier

The Secret Camouflage compact has been a staple in celebrity makeup artists' kits for years. Here's why: The duo of shades allows you to custom-blend just the right color for your skin tone to mask each and every complexion concern. Bonus: its eight hour coverage renders touch ups unecessary. 

Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer 

MAKE UP FOR EVER's concealer tube means serious business. The oil-free, waterproof, matte-finish formula covers everything from the scar you got from a cooking mishap to that tattoo you regret from college. While it delivers awe-inducing results, what makes this concealer extraordinary is that it's non-irritating and doesn't pill as the day goes on. 

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer 

A shine-free concealer that blurs imperfections and stays in place once it's set? Sign us up. 

NYX Gotcha Covered Concealer 

NYX's tube may set you back less than your next Seamless order, but the waterproof concealer is just as effective as its luxury counterparts. Even better: it's enriched with coconut oil to ensure it's easy to blend and adds a healthy glow. 

