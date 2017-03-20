These Full-Coverage Concealers Will Hide Your Skin's Biggest Secrets 

There are a lot of full-coverage concealers that hide sun spots, blemishes, and dark circles, but the major problem with these highly-pigmented formulas is that many of them tend to get cakey as they wear.

Since uneven texture is the dead giveaway that your complexion isn’t the smooth, even canvas you want everyone to believe it to be, you need a concealer that blends seamlessly into skin—and stays there—for the most natural finish. Thanks to improved ingredients and formulas, today’s full-coverage concealers mask any imperfection you dream of, without settling into fine lines or feeling heavy on your face.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite full-coverage concealers that will always be there for you whenever your complexion needs a little something extra.

