The One Full-Coverage Concealer I've Tried That NEVER Gets Cakey or Creases

Using concealer is a bit of a catch-22. You want a formula that covers up under-eye circles, blemishes, and dark spots without anyone being able to tell that you are, in fact, wearing concealer.

Still, despite the number of formulations and coverage levels to choose from, finding a concealer with a natural finish that looks like your own skin, but better is equally as tough as finding a new apartment. You test a despairingly large number of products until you find "The One".

Along with mascara, concealer is the one makeup product I wear every single day. To me, most formulas I've tried are just ok. I find most radiant finish ones just make my T-zone even oiler by the end of the day, and many matte concealers look too flat and heavy. All of my preconceived notions about concealer changed when I finally found the happy medium: Laura Mericer's new Flawless Fusion Long-Wear Concealer ($28; nordstrom.com).

As the sister product to the brand's Flawless Fusion Foundation, this concealer has buildable medium to full coverage with a soft matte finish that hydrates skin and stays crease-free for up to 12 hours. The tube is available in 12 shades that are named according to your skin's undertone.

My eyes automatically roll whenever I read that a product won't oxidize or pill. But, this concealer will even make skeptics like me believers that crease-free makeup does exist. Like almost everyone, I don't enough sleep, and a few swipes of this concealer under my eyes hides my dark circles without settling into them mid-day. The same goes for the dark spots leftover from my previous hormonal acne struggles. While the creamy formula instantly melts into skin, I like dabbing it in with a damp BeautyBlender for a guaranteed seamless application.

Back to this concealer's finish: it's perfect. Although the formula can be full coverage depending on how much apply, it feels weightless on skin and gives you a soft glow that—thanks to being crease-proof—doesn't make your complexion look glazed over by 2pm.

So, am I wearing concealer? Probably, but you'll never be able to tell.