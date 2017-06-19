The Best Foundations to Wear if You Have Sensitive Skin

When shopping for foundation, finding your perfect shade is only half the battle when your skin is just as sensitive as you are. The wrong formula can lead to more, unnecessary redness and irritation. To say that finding good makeup products that are effective and gentle on fragile skin is tough is a massive understatement. Instead of leaving you to play trial-and-error and further irritate your complexion, we’ve rounded up our favorite foundations for sensitive skin.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures