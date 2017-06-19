The Best Foundations to Wear if You Have Sensitive Skin

Erin Lukas
Jun 19, 2017 @ 8:00 am

When shopping for foundation, finding your perfect shade is only half the battle when your skin is just as sensitive as you are. The wrong formula can lead to more, unnecessary redness and irritation. To say that finding good makeup products that are effective and gentle on fragile skin is tough is a massive understatement. Instead of leaving you to play trial-and-error and further irritate your complexion, we’ve rounded up our favorite foundations for sensitive skin.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Dermablend Blurring Mousse Camo Foundation

If large pores and uneven texture are your main concerns, consider your foundation search over. Dermablend’s oil-free mousse levels out texture and conceals pores. Along with a wide range of shades to choose from, the foundation has also been tested for dermatologist, allergy, and sensitive skin tested.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation

The creamy of texture of Cover FX’s antioxidant-rich foundation compact is only one of the things we love about Cover FX’s antioxidant-rich foundation compact. The formula is also free of mineral oils, fragrance, talc, parabens, and gluten, so skin irritation isn’t an issue.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Tarte Clay Stick Foundation

Powered by skin-balancing Amazonian clay, Tarte’s long-wear foundation provides medium buildable coverage that keeps you shine and cake-free all day. Thanks to a vegan formula that’s free of talc, gluten, sulfates, and parabens, potential irritation is out of the question.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

This foundation’s hyaluronic acid base keeps skin hydrated while masking imperfections. Even better: it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic so it doesn’t clog pores.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Bareminerals Original Foundation Broad spectrum SPF 15

It’s hard to believe that Bareminerals’s loose powder foundation only contains five mineral ingredients when it offers buildable coverage, lasts all day, and shields skin from sun damage with SPF 15 protection.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Lorac Natural Performance Foundation

Specifically formulated for sensitive skin, LORAC’s foundation is spiked with three natural botanical actives that soothe complexions throughout the day.

7 of 7 Courtesy

RMS Un Cover-Up

This foundation-concealer hybrid melts into skin like a moisturizer and veils imperfections without feeling heavy. The certified organic hydrating formula is packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut, jojoba, and castor seed oils, and is hypoallergenic, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic.

