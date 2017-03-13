The 10 Best Foundations for Oily Skin

When your skin is naturally shinier than a glazed donut, the struggle is real when it comes to finding a foundation that controls excess oil and stays in place all day. To say that wearing foundation when you have an oily skin type is tough may be a massive understatement, but it’s not completely impossible.

More often than not, the reason that makeup slips and slides down oily complexions is because it’s the wrong formula. “Some of the most common mistakes that people with oily skin make is wearing the wrong foundation, explains celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla who works with Ariana Grande. “They choose foundations that are for dry skin or formulas that have a glowing finish to them. You should definitely stick to foundations that are matte and possibly oil-free.”

Step away from the luminous finish tube, and keep scrolling our 10 favorite foundations for oily skin types.

