The 10 Best Foundations for Oily Skin

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Erin Lukas
Mar 13, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

When your skin is naturally shinier than a glazed donut, the struggle is real when it comes to finding a foundation that controls excess oil and stays in place all day. To say that wearing foundation when you have an oily skin type is tough may be a massive understatement, but it’s not completely impossible.

More often than not, the reason that makeup slips and slides down oily complexions is because it’s the wrong formula. “Some of the most common mistakes that people with oily skin make is wearing the wrong foundation, explains celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla who works with Ariana Grande. “They choose foundations that are for dry skin or formulas that have a glowing finish to them. You should definitely stick to foundations that are matte and possibly oil-free.”

RELATED: How to Wear Foundation When You Have Oily Skin

Step away from the luminous finish tube, and keep scrolling our 10 favorite foundations for oily skin types.

VIDEO: The 8 Best Drugstore Concealers Under $15

1 of 10 Courtesy

SURRATT BEAUTY Surreal Skin Foundation Wand 

Think of Surrat's foundation wand as the makeup equivalent of your favorite Instagram filter. This foundation has a semi-matte finish and leaves complexions with the slightest glow that won't look greasy on oily skin. 

Surratt Beauty $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

MAKE UP FOR EVER Mat Velvet + Mattifying Foundation

No one likes a quitter, so when you're choosing a foundation that will keep you shine-free, opt for a formula that will stick around for the whole day. Along with keeping excess oil under control, MAKE UP FOR EVER's tube offers full coverage that isn't cakey or pills as the day goes on. 

Make Up For Ever $41 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

Armani's newest foundation is the matte counterpart to its cult-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation. This formula glides on like velvet and will keep oil at bay without settling into any fine lines or wrinkles. 

Giorgio Armani $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

bareMinerals Matte Foundation SPF 15

Bareminerals took their original foundation formula and mattified it. While it may be a powder, the product goes on smooth like a cream and minimizes and clears pores. 

bareMinerals $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Foundation

Although L'Oreal's tube helps you achieve a shine-free complexion, it won't leave your skin looking flat. Its demi-matte finish conceals imperfections and lasts for up to 24HRS, so those blotting papers in the bottom of your makeup bag are no longer necessary. 

L'Oreal Paris $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

The next time you find yourself in a heat wave or you're finally taking that SoulCycle class after work, this foundation is your best bet. Its formulated to keep skin from looking like an oil slick throughout heat, sweat, and humidty. 

Estee Lauder $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation

This drugstore staple renders pores invisible and de-slicks shiny complexions. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

LORAC POREfection Foundation

A cocktail of vitamins A and E, olive leaf, and papaya extracts leaves skin poreless while working to fight signs of aging. 

Lorac $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

CLINIQUE Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup

Get a foundation that does both: Clinique's liquid formula hides breakout-induced redness on oily, acne-prone skin while treating blemishes. 

Clinique $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

This foundation is spiked with Amazonian Clay which sucks up excess oil and erases pores without drying out complexions. Even better: its coverage lasts up to 15 hours, so you can skip your previously scheduled lunchtime touchup. 

Tarte $39 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!