Wearing makeup when you're dealing with a breakout is a catch-22. You want to cover up your blemishes, but using the wrong foundation can clog up your pores even more so that your pimples hang round longer, or worse: new ones pop up.

The main offenders? Foundations that promise a dewy finish or have added shimmer to make you glow. Instead, look for formulas that are oil-free and have a matte finish. Bonus: Some brands feel the struggle, too and have added the same acne-fighting ingredients that are found in your skincare products to their foundations.

Ready to mask that those pimples and get on with your life? We've rounded up the best foundations for acne-prone skin.

