Best Foundation: Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation from Becca

Just like shopping for your wedding dress, to say that finding the perfect foundation to wear on your big day can be difficult is a massive understatement. From full-coverage matte to radiant, and liquid to cushion, there’s a myriad of finishes and formulations to try before finally finding “the one” that seamlessly matches your skin tone while standing at the altar and in photos.

Enter Becca’s Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation. The water-based liquid formula glides effortlessly onto skin and has a demi-matte finish that gives skin just the right amount of radiance that won’t make you look shiny when your photographer and wedding guests’ camera flashes go off.

Although the formula is lightweight, its subtle luminosity still blurs imperfections just as just as well as its full-coverage counterparts. Even better: it’s spiked with antioxidant, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, green algae extract, and vitamins A and E that keep skin smooth and the foundation from caking if you need to build coverage.

Available in nine shades that flatter a number of complexions and their undertones, you’ll be able to find a match that will make you say “I do.”