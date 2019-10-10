The Best Foundations for Aging Skin That Take on Fine Lines, Wrinkles, and Dark Spots

Image zoom Getty Images

In the same way one might routinely change foundations based on environmental concerns, hormonal breakouts, or simple seasonal changes, the same should be done as skin begins to age. And while it’s a no-brainer that skin changes over time regardless of how old you are, new concerns — and remedies — arise once you hit age 50.

In the place of pesky acne and oily skin that were oh-so-common in your 20s, approaching the 50s usually means you’re likely to deal with fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and dryness more than ever before.

Thankfully, whether formulated specifically for maturing skin or not, there are plenty of effective foundations out there that cater to the coverage needs of changing skin, while still supporting a smooth, healthy complexion. Those foundations are typically lightweight and formulated with hydrating ingredients to counterbalance lowered hormone levels that can dry out the skin. The overachievers go a step further, and include moisturizing glycerin or hyaluronic acid — blurring the line between skincare and makeup.

Ahead, we’ve pulled together over a dozen of the very best foundations for aging skin that won’t leave your face feeling heavy, clogged, or caked. Instead? These hydrating picks will leave a dewy, luminous complexion that would make even J.Lo jealous.

Keep reading below to see why each of these best-in-class foundations deserve to join your makeup routine.

Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup

Formulated with Matrixyl Synthe 6, a powerful peptide that boasts six skin-boosting essentials that minimize signs of aging, this luminous, sheer foundation applies smoothly for a natural-looking, radiant complexion. With dozens of reviews on Nordstrom, happy customers agree that this formula is an excellent everyday option for women with aging skin.

Lancôme Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

This oil-free formula contains hyaluronic acid and moringa seed that work in tandem to plump and hydrate the skin, and provide light, buildable coverage. Bonus? It comes complete with SPF 23 sun protection.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+

Packed with a powerful SPF 50+, this full-coverage, color-infused moisturizer works to not only cover but improve the look of skin concerns — from redness and dark spots to wrinkles and pesky fine lines. Even more, its proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology offers up adaptable color pigments that float over fine lines without cracking or creasing.

Revlon Age Defying DNA Advantage Foundation

Like its name suggests, this creamy, SPF 20-infused formula is one of the best foundations for older skin. With over 100 five-star reviews on Amazon, users love the easy, smooth application, lightweight feel, and that the foundation doesn’t settle into wrinkles or magnifying skin woes throughout the day.

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation

The price tag might be steep, but this innovative foundation features a gel-cream texture that makes for a worthy-enough finish. Especially important for dry, maturing skin, this formula allows the skin to breathe and stay hydrated, thanks to ingredients like aloe, glycerin, and rosemary leaf extract.

Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless Foundation

This cream compact foundation is super unique in that it has a swirl of Olay moisturizer directly inside, making for the ultimate multi-tasking face product. While it offers solid coverage (like, enough to use it as a concealer if you wanted to), it’s also supremely lightweight. Not to mention, its compact packaging makes it ideal to throw in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day.

Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Powder Foundation

An upgrade to your typical pressed powder, this oil-free, lightweight foundation can be applied dry or wet for coverage that works best for your skin type, whether that’s a matte or natural finish. One Sephora reviewer who gave the powder five stars — noting that they purchased for their mom in her 50’s — shared that the product leaves a “flawless finish” and successfully “minimizes pores and wrinkles”.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

If you follow the no-makeup makeup lifestyle, look no further than this multi-tasking tube from NARS. Not only does it protect against sun damage with SPF 30, it hydrates and evens skin tone while keeping it glowing all day long. Plus, this tinted moisturizer is buildable — so you can play around with how much coverage you want, and apply easily with your fingers.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

For thirsty, dry skin, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Tint is a good bet on a budget. Without sacrificing hydration for coverage, the doe-foot applicator makes application simple — which means blending and achieving a smooth, even complexion is even easier.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

This aesthetically pleasing bottle isn’t just good looking — the formula it holds actually works, too. With just under 2,000 near-perfect reviews on Nordstrom, this award-winning, makeup artist favorite has raked in the love for being lightweight yet effective. Whether you go for minimal coverage or build-up to full, this formula will stay hydrating and dewy.

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Broad Spectrum SPF 25

This serum-infused color aims to keep the skin feeling extra-plush, instantly brighter, and more hydrated, on top of reducing the appearance of dry, fine lines. Reviewers love the texture, easy application, and how a little product goes a long way. “I have been using Estée Lauder products since I was 22, and I am now 67,” says one happy (and loyal) customer of the product, noting that it offers just the right amount of coverage. “I highly recommend this foundation.”

L’Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup

This isn’t one of the most popular drugstore foundations for no reason. With 43 impressively nuanced shades, this super-hydrating formula promises medium coverage that wears so smooth, you won’t be able to tell where your foundation ends and your skin begins. Plus, thanks to the Pro-Vitamin B5 and vitamin E, this $11 pick will keep skin looking fresh and healthy all day long.

Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This glass bottle from dermatologist-made brand Perricone MD is unsurprisingly one of the best foundations for mature skin as it merges serious skincare with makeup. Using SPF 25, this serum-based foundation offers buildable coverage that’s hydrating and semi-matte. It’s lightweight, so it won’t appear cakey on the skin. Plus, the formula works actively to improve dark spots and uneven skin tone for a noticeably smoother, healthier complexion.

